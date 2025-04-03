Inventhelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Steering Wheel Accessory (CLR-285)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver, and I was concerned with the transference of germs on steering wheels from other previous drivers," said an inventor, from Hobart, Ind., "so I invented the MIKE STEERING/ STEER SNAP. My design provides added protection and peace of mind for all drivers, especially those regularly assigned to different trucks or those driving rental cars."

The patent-pending invention provides sanitary handling of the steering wheel after another driver has operated a vehicle. In doing so, it reduces the spread of germs from one driver to the next. It also eliminates the need to always clean the steering wheel with sanitary wipes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the trucking industry and other applications where vehicles are driven by others like car rental agencies, dealerships, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLR-285, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

