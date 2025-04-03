IHG Hotels & Resorts Named To Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Workanalyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer strong and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

Rani Hammond, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said : "In the hospitality industry, taking care of people is at the heart of what we do. At IHG, we prioritize our colleagues by fostering a people-first culture, recognizing that businesses flourish when individuals feel valued, respected and celebrated. This prestigious recognition is a tribute to our exceptional colleagues who make IHG a great place to work each day."

IHG's commitment to being a top employer is evidenced by its unique culture and by the company offering a wide array of benefits in the US that support the different needs of each of its employees and their families. Beyond competitive pay and benefits, colleagues regularly experience recognition for their hard work, a healthy working environment and work-life balance.

Making the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is highly competitive. Ranking is determined by employee survey responses and more detailed essay submissions that provided greater insight into IHG's culture.

