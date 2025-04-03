CABOT CREAMERY JOINS THE ROSTER AS THE OFFICIAL GRILLED CHEESE OF THE BOSTON RED SOX

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Boston Red Sox and Cabot are iconic representations of New England. Marrying America's favorite pastime with the best cheddar in the US is a grand slam opportunity that Cabot had to be a part of.

"As a farmer-owned cooperative, collaboration is at the heart of everything we do," said Kelly Littlefield, Director of Brand Experience at Cabot Creamery. "This partnership is a true celebration of our New England heritage and the power of community. Our hardworking team is proud to share our delicious products with the home team!"

The grilled cheese sandwiches include fan favorites like - Cabot Sharp Cheddar - melted to perfection on beautifully crusted bread. Guests can try the delicious lineup on Jersey Street throughout the season including:



Classic Gourmet Grilled Cheese made with Cabot Pepper Jack and Vermont Sharp Cheddar Cheese served on sourdough bread with kettle chips.

Pimento Grilled Cheese made with Cabot Pimento Cheese Spread and Cabot Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese served on sourdough bread with kettle chips. Traditional Grilled Cheese made with Cabot American Cheese melted on sourdough bread served with kettle chips.

Additional enhancements like tomato, bacon and pulled pork can be added upon request. Menu items are subject to change throughout the season.

"The Boston Red Sox are proud to partner with Cabot Creamery," said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer, Boston Red Sox. "Just as Fenway Park has been a gathering place for generations of fans, Cabot has been a household name in kitchens across the region for over a century. We are thrilled to bring the iconic flavors of Cabot cheddar to Fenway Park to offer fans the best grilled cheese New England has to offer."

For more information about Cabot Creamery visit cabotcreamery

