Casetify Unveils First Look TAKASHI MURAKAMI X Casetify: MR. DOB Collection

CASETiFY ICONS

The collection marks a historic moment as the inaugural release in the CASETiFY ICONS Collection, a new premium tier of partnerships that brings together major cultural forces who define our times. Through the CASETiFY ICONS Collection, legendary creators and iconic brands will transform everyday accessories into limited-edition pieces, complete with experiential moments and unexpected product innovations that push creative boundaries.

CUSTOM TAKASHI MURAKAMI x CASETiFY: MR. DOB BOUNCE CARRY-ON

Headlining the collection is a personalizable Bounce Carry-On featuring MR. DOB, available in three motifs in three colorways: Cobalt Blue, Cherry Red, and Matte Black. Each Bounce Carry-On showcases CASETiFY's proprietary SKYLINE and DOT fonts, and is a customizable element that allows customers to add their personal initials, marking a new chapter in CASETiFY's personalization legacy.

DOB, AND THEN - WHITE RING EDITION

As part of the release, the collection introduces an ultra-limited white camera ring-a departure from the brand's signature black camera ring design. An ultra-limited, exclusive design element with a slight twist, the white camera ring is a collectible for CASETiFY and Murakami fans, available in only one design, and is an example of characteristic elements that define the partnerships within the CASETiFY ICONS Collection.

MR. DOB COLLECTIBLE EARBUDS CASE

The collection also debuts innovative three-dimensional MR. DOB AirPods cases, for which the artist's iconic character is rendered into miniature figure pieces that blur the line between tech accessories and collectible art. A special white version of MR. DOB has been created exclusively for this collection.

MR. DOB COLLECTIBLE HEADPHONE CASE

Also featured within the collection are highly desirable tech accessories such as the AirPods Max covers, featuring MR. DOB's iconic ears and enabling consumers to become their own version of the character. The text on the ears further demonstrates the unique characteristics of the collection.

MR. DOB SNAPPYTM TRADING CARD HOLDER

Designed with collectors in mind, a further addition to the collection is the exclusive MR. DOB trading card holder which features Takashi Murakami's signature vibrant aesthetic, offering an elegant and functional way to showcase and protect prized cards. This unique piece reflects Murakami's connection to the trading card community, blending contemporary art with collectible culture for enthusiasts worldwide.

MR. DOB PHONE CASE DANGLER BLIND BOX

The sixth special product in the range is the MR. DOB Dangler, extending the same color combinations seen throughout the collection: the iconic blue, pink, and white, enabling the opportunity to synchronize the full suite of products. The danglers will be presented in blind box mechanism-a unique offering in this collection to deliver an extra sense of collectibility, mystery and fun.

"This collaboration represents our most ambitious artistic partnership to date," said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "From our first-ever artist-designed personalizable suitcase to the special white camera ring reserved for our Icons program, every element of this collection pushes creative and technical boundaries."

Starting today, customers worldwide can preview the full collection and join the waitlist at casetify/co-lab/takashi-murakami for exclusive early access before the global launch on April 11, 2025.

The collection will be available globally through CASETiFY's online platforms and selected retail locations.