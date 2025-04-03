The National Alliance For Hispanic Health And Parkinson's Foundation Join Forces To Raise Awareness For Parkinson's Awareness Month 2025

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Parkinson's Foundation are proud to join forces to raise awareness of Parkinson's disease (PD) within Hispanic communities as part of Parkinson's Awareness Month 2025 .

This year's theme, "Meet PAM: Your Guide to Parkinson's Awareness Month," will introduce PAM, an engaging character created by the Parkinson's Foundation who will share critical resources, personal stories and expert insights to empower individuals affected by Parkinson's disease.

With nearly 20% of the U.S. population identifying as Hispanic or Latino (63.6 million people according to the 2022 U.S. Census), the need for healthcare access, culturally tailored resources and increased research participation has never been greater. Studies show that Hispanic and Latino individuals with PD face higher rates of early-onset Parkinson's disease (EOPD), worse symptom management and lower access to proper care compared to non-Hispanic white populations.

Bridging the Gap in Parkinson's Care and Research

The collaboration between the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Parkinson's Foundation will focus on:



Expanding Spanish-language resources through Parkinson/Espanol , which provides access to the PD Library , blog , virtual programs and more .

Encouraging participation in research to ensure Hispanic and Latino individuals are better represented in clinical studies.

Providing direct support through the Parkinson's Foundation Helpline (1-800-4PD-INFO, option 3 for Spanish) , where individuals can receive expert guidance and referrals. You can also contact the National Hispanic Family Health Helpline (1-866-783-2645 or 1-866-SuFamilia). Offering culturally relevant fitness and wellness programs via EP Salud En Casa , a platform with PD-specific exercise videos and educational sessions.

Meet PAM: A New Approach to Parkinson's Awareness

Throughout April, PAM will guide audiences through key Parkinson's topics, including:



Recognizing early symptoms of PD.

Understanding disease progression and treatment options.

Learning about community support resources for individuals and caregivers. Highlighting ongoing research efforts and advocacy initiatives .

The campaign's central hub will be Parkinson/Awareness (English) and Parkinson/Concientizacion (Spanish), where individuals can access information and follow PAM's journey via weekly social media videos in both languages.

A Call to Action: Get Involved This Parkinson's Awareness Month

The National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Parkinson's Foundation invite individuals, caregivers, healthcare providers and advocates to join the movement. Visit Parkinson/Awareness to explore resources, participate in events and learn how to support healthcare access for Parkinson's disease.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at

Parkinson's Foundation Mission Statement

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease (PD) by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community.

