Earthbar Celebrates Earth Month 2025 With Earth Brands Partnership Supporting Lonely Whale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) $1 From the Purchase Price of Every Power ShredTM Smoothie Sold at Earthbar April 3 - 30th Will Be Donated to Lonely Whale

- John Laun - Chief Marketing Officer, Earthbar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Earthbar , a leading name in holistic wellness and nutrition, is proud to announce its Earth Month 2025 initiative in partnership with Lonely Whale, a nonprofit dedicated to solutions for cleaner seas. As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Earthbar will donate $1 from Power ShredTM's purchase price for each smoothie sold between April 3 and April 30, 2025, directly supporting Lonely Whale's mission to prevent plastic waste from entering the ocean.

Additionally, Earthbar is introducing a limited-edition Earth Month cup, made from plant-based, certified compostable materials by Earth Brands , reinforcing its dedication to reducing single-use waste.

“We look to Earth Month every year as an opportunity to raise awareness and make an impact,” said John Laun, Earthbar's Chief Marketing Officer.“As our footprint has recently grown to include New York, our growing community can now make an even larger impact thanks to this collaboration with Earth Brands supporting Lonely Whale.”

“It's amazing to see our cups being used in a way that directly supports our mission,” added Peter Frelinghuysen, Co-Founder of Earth Brands. It's partnerships like this - with brands who share our values in sustainability - that show how small actions can add up to real change.”

Since 2015, Lonely Whale has led the charge in reducing plastic pollution by launching global initiatives that raise awareness, promoting alternative materials, and advancing socially responsible supply chains to divert ocean-bound plastic. This Earth Month, Earthbar customers can support Lonely Whale by purchasing a Power ShredTM smoothie - with $1 from each purchase donated to Lonely Whale - or by making a direct donation through Lonely Whale's website .

“Lonely Whale is proud to have the support of Earthbar and Earth Brands in bringing attention to solutions,” said Emy Kane, Executive Director of Lonely Whale.“Earthbar's commitment to seeking out new materials and educating both their teams and communities about alternative options helps accelerate the shift away from traditional plastics.”

About Lonely Whale

Lonely Whale is an award-winning non-profit whose mission ensures plastic waste does not find its way into the ocean. Founded in 2015 by Adrian Grenier and Lucy Sumner, Lonely Whale has spearheaded impactful global movements to raise awareness and offer alternatives to problematic plastics, convened a consortium of multi-national brands to create the first global network of oceanbound plastic supply chains, and supported the global youth movement with the tools and network needed to advance their efforts. Learn more at lonelywhale.

About Earth Brands

Earth Brands is committed to sustainable, eco-friendly products that help build a better future for the planet. With a nationwide community of ambassadors and supporters, the brand is making sustainability cool-one cup at a time.

About Earthbar

Since 1971, Earthbar has been a wellness destination, nourishing health-conscious individuals with expertly crafted nutrition. From superfood smoothies and protein-packed drinks to functional snacks and supplements, Earthbar delivers high-quality, performance-driven offerings in its California and New York locations and through its partnership with Equinox fitness clubs. Learn more at earthbar.

For more information, visit earthbar or follow @earthbar on social media.

John Laun

Earthbar

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.