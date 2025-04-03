A FREE STEM FEST FOR K-12 KIDS, POWERED BY CLEMSON UNIVERSITY AND EXECUTED BY STEM GLOBAL ACTION

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ON SATURDAY, April 5, 2025 9 AM TO NOON EST

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

STEM South Carolina, powered by Clemson University, presents a free STEM FEST in North Charleston to help students in grades K-12 build curiosity and passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The festival will feature more than 60 stations where kids and their parents engage in unique and fun activities, such as operating a robot, building motorized model cars, flying drones, watching live animal dissections, riding a hovercraft, and much more. The educational activities offer unique learning experiences for students and parents, encouraging creativity and enhancing problem-solving skills. Students will work with college volunteers and STEM professionals during a morning of exploration and discovery. It will be a day of exploration, innovation, and discovery for students. "STEM Fest is about making STEM education accessible, engaging, and exciting for all students," said Dr. Calvin Mackie, Founder and CEO of STEM NOLA/ STEM Global Action . By creating hands-on learning opportunities, we help young minds develop critical thinking skills and inspire them to see the endless possibilities in STEM careers. This event is made possible through the generous support of Integer Technologies LLC, Benedict College, STEM Carolina, and Clemson University .

Register Today:

Parents are encouraged to register their children in advance to secure a spot at STEM Fest. Registration is now open at .

Call for Volunteers

STEM professionals and college students can play a crucial role in exposing, engaging, and inspiring young learners through hands-on STEM activities by volunteering at the event. Undergraduate college volunteers will receive a $50 stipend for their participation. Sign up to volunteer here: .

WHO:



STEM Global Action

Clemson University STEM South Carolina

WHERE:

R.B. Stall High School (3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC

WHEN:

Saturday, April 5, 2024

9 AM to Noon ET

Media Contact:

Jim Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]

About STEM Global Action

STEM Global Action is a national campaign dedicated to advancing STEM education for all students. Through hands-on programming, mentorship, and community engagement, STEM Global Action empowers children to develop skills that will shape their futures. In 2024, STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action engaged 41,000 K-12th grade students in 14 states and 36 cities throughout the U.S. Learn more at

