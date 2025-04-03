Linus Raises $5 Million To Transform SAT Prep Into A Fun, Free, And Effective Experience

OAKLAND, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SAT remains a pivotal test that can open doors to scholarships, colleges, and future opportunities. For decades, however, preparing for it has been synonymous with stress, boredom, and high costs. Enter Linus . Founded by gaming industry veterans and backed by a $5 million seed round led by Owl Ventures -the world's largest edtech investor-Linus merges proven pedagogical methods with the power of engaging, game-like experiences to revolutionize how students study for this crucial exam.

The Linus mobile app

Full Linus character lineup

Linus logo and brand mascot

"In the gaming industry, we've had to master engagement because players choose to play-they're not forced to," says Niko Vuori, Founder & CEO of Linus . "We've applied that same philosophy to SAT prep, meeting students where they are-on their devices-and making the experience so compelling they actually want to keep coming back. It's a win for everyone-teachers, administrators, and parents as well-because when students are genuinely excited about a platform, outcomes improve, and the entire experience becomes more rewarding for all."

Rapid Growth and Meaningful Reach

Although Linus initially launched only on the web in January, it has already helped more than 10,000 students prepare for the March SAT test date-primarily through word-of-mouth. Now, with new iOS and Android apps fully optimized for phones and tablets, Linus is doubling down on its mission to bring a fun, free, and effective experience to students wherever they are.

"What got us really excited about Linus is the immediate and enthusiastic response from learners since the platform's January launch," said Tory Patterson, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Owl Ventures . "In just a matter of weeks, they've reached a meaningful slice of the test-taker population-and so much of it happened organically. This kind of traction shows how powerfully their game-inspired approach resonates, and we believe it signals a broader shift in edtech, where true engagement meets proven pedagogy."

What Sets Linus Apart



Human-Focused & Gamified

Rather than relying on sheer willpower, Linus uses fun, challenges, and rewards to keep students coming back. Decades of gaming expertise inform interactive lessons, bite-sized challenges, and memorable characters, turning test prep into an engaging, game-like experience.



Associative & Social Learning

By weaving SAT concepts into story-driven narratives, Linus helps students form stronger mental connections and improve retention. Add in friendly competition and collaboration, and the daily habit of test prep becomes more manageable-and more fun.

Fun, Free & Personalized

The platform is 100% free, removing financial barriers to high-quality prep. Lessons adapt to each student's strengths and weaknesses, maximizing outcomes and confidence. Most importantly, Linus meets students where they are-on their devices-ensuring real engagement and better results.

About Linus

Linus is on a mission to make SAT prep fun, free, and effective for all students. Founded by a team of gaming and edtech veterans, Linus blends cutting-edge research in learning science with motivational mechanics to keep students engaged. Its innovative platform helps learners form better study habits, improve their scores, and build confidence-all while enjoying the journey. To learn more or get started for free, visit linusprep , or download the iOS and Android apps.

About Owl Ventures

Owl Ventures is the largest venture capital firm in the world focused on the education technology market. With over $2 billion in assets under management, Owl Ventures invests in leading edtech companies globally, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network to help founders build transformative category leaders.

