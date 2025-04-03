BD&J To Hold Press Conference On April 7, 2025, Addressing Assault Suit Filed Against LA Live, Crypto Arena, Jordan Brand, LA Lakers, And Others

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J – a Southern California-based personal injury law firm specializing in matters related to catastrophic injury and premises liability – has announced it will hold a press conference addressing the allegations made in its most recent filing alleging assault and battery on behalf of plaintiffs Cesar Moran, Jacob Arciniega, and Josue Arciniega. The lawsuit alleges security at the widely promoted Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks basketball game held at Crypto Arena unjustly attacked the plaintiffs as they took photos of the Jordan Brand Koenigsegg parked outside the arena to celebrate the trade of player Luka Doncic . The press conference will be held on April 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PST at BD&J's headquarters located at 11175 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025.

On February 25, 2025, the highly anticipated match between the Lakers and Mavericks took place at Crypto Arena. Ahead of the game, Jordan Brand ran an advertisement featuring a Koenigsegg painted in Luka Doncic's number and Lakers purple to celebrate his trade to the team from the Mavericks. That same Koenigsegg was parked outside the arena on game night for fans to pose with and photograph. As the plaintiffs took photos of the rare sports car, private and premises security for the Jordan branded vehicle and the arena assaulted them, going so far as to punch and kick them in the head while they laid on the ground, the lawsuit alleges. The plaintiffs sustained head injuries, fractured bones, and battery to the extent of rendering one of them unconscious. A video of the altercation is available to view here .

BD&J Partner Shawn McCann will speak at the press conference to answer questions on the allegations from the media. Plaintiff Mr. Cesar Moran and his brother will also be in attendance. "Our clients were doing exactly what they were supposed to be doing as fans – taking pictures of a limited-edition vehicle. They committed no crime and did nothing untoward, yet they were still attacked viciously by arena and Jordan Brand security," he remarked, "It's sickening what happened to our clients, and we intend to get justice."

Media interested in attending the press conference on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. are asked to RSVP to [email protected] .

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including premises liability , catastrophic injury , and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here .

Contact:

Juniper Elizondo

[email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC

