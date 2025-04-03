North Attleborough Modernizes Procurement With Opengov
Officials needed a system that could standardize contract management, automate manual workflows, and provide visibility across departments. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management emerged as the ideal choice, offering a centralized platform for collaboration, version control, and a library of solicitation templates-ensuring all departments remain aligned.
With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management, Town leadership expects a more strategic and proactive procurement process. The new system will enable staff to track contract expirations, manage approvals, and set automated alerts for multi-year contract price reviews, ensuring deadlines are never missed. Additionally, its public audit trail and automated workflows will enhance accountability and vendor engagement, making procurement operations more effective and accessible.
North Attleborough joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .
