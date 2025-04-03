Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Descartes Systems Group

2025-04-03 10:14:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group : Announced that Texas-based Lane One Transport, a leader in freight brokerage, is automating inbound carrier communication and qualification using Parade CoDriver, a recently enhanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered carrier engagement solution, integrated with the Descartes Aljex transportation management system (TMS) and Descartes MyCarrierPortalTM carrier onboarding system. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading down $5.71 at $143.31.

