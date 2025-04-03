403
Magician David Blaine Pushes The Limits Of Magic In National Geographic's Upcoming 'DAVID BLAINE DO NOT ATTEMPT' Series
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 3, 2025: Prepare for the ultimate magic adventure as Nat Geo's upcoming series 'DAVID BLAINE DO NOT ATTEMPT' gears up to premiere on April 6, Sundays, 8 PM on the National Geographic Channel. Produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's award-winning Imagine Documentaries ('Genius' anthology series, 'Rebuilding Paradise,' 'Jim Henson Idea Man'), this six-part series follows world-renowned magician and endurance artist David Blaine exploring the world through the lens of magic. David will be seen taking viewers on a fascinating cultural exchange and a jaw-dropping journey through extraordinary cultures, where he meets performers and masters - kindred spirits who inspire and share with him exceptional skills (and secrets) - in India, Brazil, Southeast Asia, the Arctic Circle, South Africa, and Japan.
Widely recognized for his epic stunts and illusions, this series also reveals a surprising and more personal side to David, which has rarely been seen before – through intimate documentary storytelling. Traveling through the spiritual centers of India to the urban and natural jungles of Brazil, from the unforgiving ice of the Arctic Circle to the thriving cultural heart of South Africa, David seeks out real feats of magic at the intersection of physical and mental strength performed by extraordinary people. In each episode, David immerses himself in the cultures, histories, and hidden rituals that make these astonishing talents possible. He learns and attempts – so you don't have to – while shining a light on a side of magic few have ever seen.
"I'm discovering incredible people with unbelievable talents, pushing the limits of what's possible. It's been a privilege to learn from them. As a magician, I'm in awe of their abilities because, for me, the most magical moments aren't tricks but human potential realized," said David Blaine.
"National Geographic's legacy of innovative storytelling shines brightly in this series, with India's rich heritage taking center stage in the premiere episode. Our ancient traditions – passed down through generations – offer a powerful glimpse into the extraordinary, connecting Indian audiences to Nat Geo's global narrative," said a National Geographic India spokesperson. "It is truly captivating to witness David Blaine immerse himself in the art of Indian magic, unraveling its mysteries and showcasing its timeless allure," she added.
From sword swallowing to surviving venomous creature stings, and from feats of athleticism to kissing king cobras, 'DAVID BLAINE DO NOT ATTEMPT' uncovers the rituals, preparation and strength that take magic beyond mere illusion. The National Geographic series is a celebration of pushing boundaries safely and responsibly, rooted in years of training, preparation and a process of refinement. Viewers are reminded that professionals do all the feats shown in the series with safety teams to prevent any accidents. None of the activities from the series should ever be practiced; the series title provides instructions to viewers for a reason: DO NOT ATTEMPT.
This series contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. All acts performed are inherently dangerous and were done under strict supervision. They should not be attempted. Viewer discretion is advised.
Episodes include the following:
"India" – Premieres April 6
Growing up, David Blaine was fascinated by images from India of extraordinary physical feats. This evolved into a life-long obsession with real acts that are so extreme they look like magic. Using secrets passed down over hundreds of years, people still perform these acts today. In India, David unearths these modern practitioners to explore how belief and performance intersect to make magic.
"Arctic Circle" – Premieres April 13
In the stunning frozen landscape of the Arctic Circle, David Blaine explores humanity's curiously extreme ability to endure freezing temperatures. He meets and learns from people who reach beyond their limits to transform barriers into new frontiers and embody a sense of resilience, perseverance and grit that is unique to the region.
"South Africa" – Premieres April 20
In a nation once defined by apartheid, David embarks on an epic adventure in South Africa, uncovering the magic of its diverse cultures and wildlife that is reshaping perceptions and dismantling barriers in this dynamic country.
"Japan" – Premieres April 27
From perfectly punctual bullet trains to meticulously assembled pieces of sushi, Japan is renowned for its craftsmanship, artistry and commitment to excellence in all endeavors. In Japan, David explores the concept of mastery by meeting with people who spend a lifetime refining a single skill.
"Brazil" – Premieres May 4
In Brazil, David Blaine seeks inspiration by immersing himself in his hosts' vibrant energy, passion and spontaneity. The exceptional daredevils, artists, explorers and athletes he encounters unite to help him bring an audacious feat to life that's lingered in his dreams for years.
"Southeast Asia" – Premieres May 11
In Southeast Asia, David Blaine explores fascinating relationships with wildlife and how pain endurance can transform fear into magic. He meets practitioners who appear impenetrable by sharp objects and performers who can endure the stings of venomous creatures. David unpacks how people exploit fear in order to create wonder.
DAVID BLAINE DO NOT ATTEMPT is produced by Imagine Documentaries for National Geographic. Executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, David Blaine, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Christopher St. John, Matthew Akers, Erica Sashin and Toby Oppenheimer. Abigail Harper is co-executive producer. For National Geographic, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Development, Bengt Anderson is executive producer and senior vice president of Unscripted Production, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.
