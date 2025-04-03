Ingdan, Inc. Announces 2024 Annual Results

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)



With rising demand for chips from AI technology-related industries, AI chip orders from Comtech continued to grow, driving the Group's revenue up by 14.3% year-on-year to RMB10,129.1 million.

The Group recorded a gross profit of approximately RMB889.4 million and a net profit of approximately RMB273.5 million. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was approximately RMB189.9 million. Ingdan Academy continued to provide technical services and talent training for the industry and has successfully trained over 2,000 chip application engineers, further advancing the development of China's chip industry.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 March 2025 –(“Ingdan” or the“Company,” Stock Code: 400; together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”), an innovative technology services platform conglomerate with core businesses in“Comtech” and“Ingdan,” announces its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2024 (“2024” or“the Year”).

Financial Highlights for the F ull Year of 2024

Benefiting from sustained strong demand for AI computing power and significant growth in chip demand from AI-related industries, the Group's revenue for the Year reached approximately RMB10,129.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 14.3% compared to RMB8,863.4 million in 2023. The Group's gross profit was approximately RMB889.4 million, down 13.6% year-on-year; operating profit amounted to approximately RMB427.9 million, down 8.0% year-on-year; and net profit after tax totalled approximately RMB273.5 million, a decrease of 14.5% year-on-year. Increased sales volume to large customers impacted overall gross margins, coupled with higher USD interest costs, leading to a decline in profit attributable to the Company's equity shareholders. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was approximately RMB189.9 million.

As of December 31, 2024, the Group held cash and bank balances (including pledged deposits) of RMB839.7 million, bank loans of RMB1,885.9 million, and inventory value of RMB3,510.5 million. The total number of issued ordinary shares was 1,394,262,732, with a basic weighted average of 1,370,327,000 shares.

Empowering Industry Innovation and Operational Efficiency in the AI Computing Power Supply Chain

In the current strategic growth phase of the global semiconductor industry, the synergistic evolution of AI, cloud computing, and IoT technologies, combined with breakthroughs in humanoid robotics, is driving exponential growth in global computing power demand. This trend is not only spurring iterative demand for high-performance computing chips such as GPUs and ASICs but also accelerating technological upgrades across the entire industry chain, including high-speed storage chips and intelligent networking equipment, forming an integrated ecosystem from chip design and manufacturing to end applications. Against this backdrop, Comtech, as a core supplier in the AI computing power supply chain, is deeply involved in global computing network development, serving data centers, AI servers, AI switches, optical modules, and diverse AI applications. Comtech collaborates closely with leading global chip manufacturers, acting as an authorized distributor for over 80 core suppliers, including NVIDIA, AMD-Xilinx, Intel, and many leading domestic chipmakers.

With years of market expertise, Comtech has accumulated extensive technical experience and industrial resources, enabling it to provide chip application solutions and supply chain management services to tens of thousands of downstream clients. Leveraging proprietary AI technologies, large language models (LLMs), and specialized knowledge bases, Comtech delivers intelligent and automated solutions in chip selection, hardware design, software development, and system integration, significantly enhancing product performance and reliability. Additionally, by applying AI and big data analytics to optimize supply chain management, Comtech improves operational efficiency while reducing costs.

Comtech also holds multiple proprietary intellectual properties, including intelligent algorithm libraries, industry-specific LLMs, smart hardware design platforms, adaptive system architectures, and innovative patents, granting it multiple competitive advantages in AI chip applications and intelligent supply chains. By integrating advanced AI technologies with deep industry expertise, Comtech continues to elevate service quality, creating greater value for customers while leading technological innovation in the sector.

Expanding into the New Energy Industry , and Driving Digital Transformation of the Chip Industry Through In gdan Academy

Ingdan focuses on the new energy sector, developing solutions for two-wheeler battery swapping, re-utilization, and lifecycle management. Its smart battery management platform enables real-time monitoring, improves battery efficiency, and supports traceability from production to recycling. Strategically targeting the two-wheeler battery cloud service market, Ingdan aims to capture opportunities in the RMB100-billion“blue ocean” market, contributing to industry standardization and China's“Dual Carbon” (peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality) goals.

Building on the Group's semiconductor resources, Ingdan Academy introduces cutting-edge chip application technologies to provide technical services and talent training. The Academy collaborates with upstream AI chip manufacturers to promote products and cultivate AI professionals, empowering downstream enterprises to adopt advanced AI solutions. To date, Ingdan Academy has trained over 2,000 chip application engineers, supplying the industry with high-quality talent. Through continuous training and technical support, the Academy is positioning Shenzhen as a global hub for chip applications, and driving national semiconductor industry growth.

Outlook

Mr. Jeffrey Kang, CEO of Ingdan, Inc. , said,“As AI technologies propel digital and intelligent transformations across industries, chip applications, smart hardware, and big data are becoming pivotal. We are actively capturing opportunities in the new AI-driven era, and expanding our presence in the AI industrial chain. Comtech will continue to innovate chip application solutions to meet growing demand for high-performance computing power, solidifying its role as a core supplier in the AI computing power ecosystem. Meanwhile, Ingdan will integrate smart hardware solutions via the 'Ingdan Cloud' to accelerate AI product deployment. By upgrading our service platforms and covering the entire AI value chain, we aim to lead the industry as a pioneer in AI chip applications.”

