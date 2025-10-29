Sai Sudharsan's Rise As India's No. 3 - Shaped By KL Rahul And Gautam Gambhir

Sai Sudharsan opens up on mastering the art of batting at No. 3, learning from KL Rahul's versatility, and how Gautam Gambhir's faith freed him from fear. Ahead of India's South Africa Tests, he's focused on tactics, not personal milestones.

For a generation of Indian cricket fans who grew up watching Rahul Dravid master the art of the No. 3 role, it's almost poetic that another composed, technically gifted southpaw has emerged to claim that crucial spot. Sai Sudharsan may have only played a handful of Tests, but the 24-year-old's calm maturity and clarity of thought suggest he is here for the long haul.

As he gears up for two India A matches against South Africa A - a prelude to the two-Test home series later this month - Sudharsan knows this phase of his career is about more than just runs. It's about understanding the why behind every shot, the how behind every decision, and the when behind every risk.

Sudharsan doesn't speak like a rookie finding his way. His words carry the patience of someone who studies the game as much as he plays it.

“I am refining quite a lot of my footwork from a technical point of view. But more importantly, I am understanding what a number three player has to do for the team. I am understanding the role better and trying to implement that,” he said on the eve of the four-day match.

For him, batting at No. 3 is not about defending early or attacking late - it's about controlling the tempo, reading the bowlers, and adapting.

“There are not many technical differences, as I feel it's more about getting better tactically. In international cricket, tactical pointers and tactical advantage are very important to just be one notch up to the bowler, I am working on that."

In an era where T20 flair often overshadows Test match nuance, Sudharsan's emphasis on tactical awareness feels refreshingly old-school.

“In international cricket, you do not have so many loopholes to play with, you do not have so many gaps to fill because almost everybody (you face) is one of the best in their country,” he said.

“So, I think it is all about the tactical changes that you do and tactical objectives that you use against a particular bowler according to the strengths and weaknesses they have. I feel that is what I am learning now, I am probably refining it more and finding the best pattern to be the No. 3 for India.”

This mental side of batting - the part unseen on television - is where Sudharsan is investing the most effort. He's not trying to be flashy. He's trying to be prepared.

Every young player fighting for a permanent place in India's star-studded batting lineup knows the pressure. But Sudharsan insists he's not playing to“cement” a position.

“I feel when I think about sealing or cementing (the spot) or getting runs and becoming safe in that spot, I feel I go a bit defensive and I, you know, play for myself which I do not want to do any time,” he admitted.

Instead, his focus is far more grounded - win small battles, session by session.

“When I go in it might be a 1-1 session with a bowler and I want to win that session and make a difference there for the team. So, that it builds up and eventually runs will be a by-product of that.”

That approach, he says, keeps him emotionally steady and connected to the game's larger purpose.

“I am playing for a reason. I want to win games, I want to fight for my team, I feel that is my motto or that is my mindset when I get in.”

Sudharsan is realistic - he knows modern cricket demands flexibility. He cites KL Rahul's adaptability as the model every young Indian batter must aspire to.

“To be honest, while playing for India we have to be really ready for whichever spot we are playing. We have a great example in KL (Rahul) who has played in almost all the spots,” he said.

“But he is so versatile that I think we can learn from him that we have to be ready for all those challenges. But yeah, I have played quite a lot in number 3 in the IPL, I played quite a lot of games in number 3 when I was young - the Under 14 and 16 age categories. So, I enjoy it as well.”

Every young cricketer needs a mentor who gives them permission to fail without fear. For Sudharsan, that person is India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Despite a modest Test average of 30.33 after five matches, Sudharsan says Gambhir's belief in him has been unwavering.

“To be honest, support was impeccable. I can give an anecdote. We were practicing in Ferozsha Kotla (ahead of the 2nd Test against the West Indies).

"I was the last to nets, and GG sir called me and said: 'Don't get desperate, you are here because of so many reasons, you are one of the best players in the country.'”

"He told me, 'You will play,' and the way he told that to me gave me so much confidence and so much freedom.”

Those words, Sudharsan admits, changed his mindset.

“I was trying to be more free, trying not to think about all the external factors and the magnitude, but when you hear it from the head coach, you suddenly get that freedom, the perspective and the environment change drastically."

For now, Sudharsan's focus is clear - two India A games against South Africa A before the main series.

“India A matches are very important and we are lucky enough to have it just before the main series so that we take this as a big opportunity and build up really well and understand the conditions and obviously, plan accordingly for the series," he said.

If these are indeed the formative years of his Test career, then Sai Sudharsan seems to be building it brick by brick - with patience, perspective, and purpose.

He may still be“refining his pattern,” but the blueprint is already there - thoughtful, tactical, and utterly team-first.

And that's exactly what India's new No. 3 needs to be.