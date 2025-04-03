403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CHF Forecast Today 02/04: Can USD Break Higher? (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar initially pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, only to find buyers in this market. The Swiss franc pays much less in the way of interest than the US dollar. So, I do favor the upside, but the question is whether or not the US dollar can pick itself up off the floor against several currencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment