Vita Liberata Relaunches With A New Look, Fresh Innovation And A Reignited Mission To Promote Healthy Tanning Practices By Offering A Natural Sun-Kissed Glow Without The UV Rays

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I returned to Vita Liberata because now more than ever, we must offer viable, healthy and beautiful alternatives to harmful sun exposure and dangerous tanning methods," says Alyson Hogg, Founder & CEO of Vita Liberata. "Melanoma cases are surging worldwide, and it's time for a brand to step up, not just by providing luxurious self-tanning products but by actively advocating for sun safety and raising awareness about skin cancer prevention."

Hogg has passionately re-immersed herself back into Vita Liberata with a mission-driven approach, advocating for stricter regulations and mandatory warnings on sunbeds in the UK, while continuing to innovate with sophisticated, safe, and highly effective self-tanning products that are attainable for everyone. Now, she is looking to do the same in the U.S.

The rebrand introduces refined, luxurious packaging and newly enhanced formulations that harness the finest natural and certified organic ingredients, delivering gentle, skin-caring formulas that hydrate and nourish skin while you tan. Each product remains meticulously designed to deliver natural, flawless results without the health risks associated with UV exposure, ensuring everyone can experience the confidence that comes with beautiful, glowing skin.

Vita Liberata's industry-leading self-tanning and body makeup collection now includes:



THE LOTION TINTED LASTING TAN : Luxurious tinted tan lotion with Hyaluronic Acid, Liquorice, Marula, and Aloe. Lasts 4-7+ days, odorless and perfume-free.

ORIGINAL BEAUTY BLUR LUMINOUS BB/CC CREAM : Award-winning complexion enhancer, blurs imperfections with subtle glamour.

ORIGINAL BODY BLUR ILLUMINIZING BODY MAKEUP : Multi-award-winning body makeup trusted globally for flawless red carpet-ready skin.

EVERYDAY BLUR DROPS BODY MAKEUP : Matte satin, transfer and water-resistant liquid bronzer for an instant, no-commitment glow.

GRADUAL LOTION : Luxury buildable tan infused with nourishing extracts for a customizable glow.

THE HA+ DEEP MOISTURISER FACE TAN : Ultra-hydrating, sun-kissed moisturizer.

TANNING ANTI-AGE FACE SERUM : Dual-action serum providing anti-aging benefits and a gradual tan.

THE MOUSSE TINTED LASTING TAN : Lightweight mousse maintaining hydration for 72 hours, deeper and longer-lasting tan.

THE ONE DAY WASH-OFF BRONZING MOUSSE : Instant, transfer-resistant tan with zero commitment. TRYSTAL : Flawless bronzing loose minerals for contouring and natural coverage.

In 2025, Vita Liberata will also prioritize innovation in tanning tools, ensuring consumers experience flawless application. New, expertly designed products-including back applicators, luxurious body brushes, and specialized face brushes-make achieving a salon-quality tan at home easier and more enjoyable than ever.

"I am here to change perceptions, elevate standards and ensure our community feels empowered and safe in their skincare choices," added Hogg. "Vita Liberata's purpose extends far beyond beauty-it's about providing tanning options that focus on skin health, skin safety and affordable products that are accessible for all."

Vita Liberata's rebranded product range is now available online at vitaliberata and amazon .

For more information, please visit vitaliberata .

SOURCE Vita Liberata