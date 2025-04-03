The Heist Expands With Motion And Animation Creative Leaders From The Mill

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heist, a Thinkingbox company known for pushing the boundaries of brand storytelling through animation, motion, and live-action, today announced a significant expansion with key creative and production hires from The Mill. The move includes the opening of a new Chicago office to support the continued growth of The Heist and its parent company, Thinkingbox.

Leading the expansion is Patrick Coleman , who joins The Heist as Executive Creative Director . Patrick brings an award-winning portfolio and a team of long-time collaborators from The Mill, marking one of the most significant team transitions in the design and animation space in recent years. He will oversee creative operations across North America, with a primary base in Chicago.

"I'm beyond excited to join the Heist family," said Coleman. "It's an incredible opportunity to bring along so many talented friends to strengthen an already thriving studio and help elevate it even further. The creativity, warmth, and 'can-do' attitude truly resonate with me-I'm thrilled to see what we do together!"

Also joining from The Mill are Blake Nickle , now Director of Production, Chicago , and Jason Esser , Creative Director at Thinkingbox. Their combined experience strengthens both Thinkingbox and The Heist's ability to deliver world-class content across experiential marketing, design, and animation.

Justin Inman also joins Thinkingbox as SVP of Business Development , bringing his team along. With nearly a decade at Google and recent leadership in direct-to-client growth at The Mill, Justin will play a key role in expanding client partnerships and integrated creative offerings.

The addition of this talent deepens the creative and production capabilities across all Thinkingbox studios - in Los Angeles, New York, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Toronto, Mexico City, and now Chicago.

"In an era of transformation, talent remains the driving force behind innovation," said Amir Sahba , CEO of Thinkingbox. "Bringing in Patrick and his team of designers and animators represents more than just growth. It's a bold investment in the future of storytelling. Their combined experience and creative leadership raise the bar for what's possible across our studios and our clients."

"The recent news of Technicolor's bankruptcy was a shock to many in the industry. We have deep respect for The Mill's legacy and the incredible talent that has shaped it. Our goal is to provide a new home at both Heist and Thinkingbox-ensuring their craft continues to thrive in an environment that values artistry, innovation, and collaboration."

Thinkingbox is currently in active discussions with additional former Mill talent across North America and Europe and expects to share more updates soon.

Contact Point:

Justin Inman; SVP, Global New Business Development

[email protected]

949-701-0093

ABOUT THE HEIST

The Heist is a creative studio specializing in animation, motion design, and live-action storytelling. As part of the Thinkingbox family, The Heist blends craft and technology to create emotionally resonant brand content across digital, experiential, and broadcast platforms.



ABOUT THINKINGBOX

Thinkingbox is a creative and technology company offering end-to-end services across experiential, digital, content, and design. With studios in Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, Toronto, Salt Lake City, Mexico City, and now Chicago, Thinkingbox partners with brands to create standout campaigns fueled by creativity, innovation, and craft.



SOURCE Thinkingbox

