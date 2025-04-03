403
One&Only Resorts and Private Homes Unveils Rental Program
(MENAFN) One&Only Le Saint Géran Private Homes now available for stays
Set within the world’s most captivating destinations, from idyllic beaches and lush wilderness to cosmopolitan cities, One&Only is proud to unveil its coveted Private Homes Rental Program. The Program adds a new community of Private Homes within the iconic One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius this April.
“One&Only Private Homes are a cornerstone of Kerzner’s growth strategy to meet the rising demand for ultra-luxury and multi-generational living within exclusive and personalised spaces,” says Mark Kirby, President, One&Only. “Our Private Homes cater to the world’s most influential individuals across Mauritius, Mexico, Montenegro, Montana (USA), Greece and Dubai. The Rental Program offers an unparalleled lifestyle, and an experience which anticipates our guests’ every need.”
A coastal playground, the community of Private Homes in One&Only Le Saint Géran are now available for rentals. These standalone villas offer two to six bedrooms and boast statement swimming pools, a yoga platform, spacious entertaining areas, and indoor-outdoor living spaces. Homes are designed in harmony with their surroundings and celebrate Mauritius’ natural, cultural and culinary joys. As balconies gaze out across the Indian Ocean or tropical gardens, the Homes showcase natural local materials with light-filled living spaces and bedrooms for elevated alfresco living.
Situated within One&Only Le Saint Géran Private Homes community, RIVA, a newly launched dining concept serving classic coastal dishes with an authentic italian flair, offers a sophisticated poolside, bar and dining experience, complimented by the beauty of the Indian Ocean. An effortlessly chic setting reminiscent of the Italian Riviera with a resident DJ and delicious cocktails, RIVA also houses its very own Deli, with gourmet ingredients, freshly baked goods, fine wine and spirits making it the ideal venue to prepare for backyard barbecues and in-villa entertaining.
The One&Only Private Homes Rental Program has been designed to inspire deeper connections not only amongst family friends but will act as a gateway to the essence of the location, with a selection of cultural experiences reserved solely for Private Home guests, allowing them to create timeless memories. Whether it’s learning to cook Mauritian signature dishes with the resort’s Executive Chef, after a private stroll through the local vegetable market in town, exploring a creative side in a one-off artist residency at One&Only Aesthesis, or exploring the secrets coves and wrecks while diving in the Aegean Sea at One&Only Kéa Island.
Private Home rental guests unlock an array of privileges during their stay, including access to One&Only resort restaurants, amenities, Spa, Club One, and KidsOnly club, daily housekeeping, and turn-down services. A personal host will ensure a seamless experience, from pre-arrival planning and personalisation of activities and amenities, to booking guided adventures and cultural experiences across the destinations, and arranging in-villa dining, laundry, grocery, and transportation services upon request.
In addition to One&Only Le Saint Géran, the program currently offers exclusive residences to rent at One&Only Mandarina in Mexico, One&Only Aesthesis and One&Only Kéa Island in Greece, and One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro, and will soon add One&Only Moonlight Basin in Montana, USA to the portfolio, with each delivering unparalleled luxury and signature One&Only service in breathtaking settings.
Promising all the comforts of a home, the Rental Program, is designed to give complete flexibility.
