Neuropace Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation Of Data From The Long-Term Post-Approval Study Of The RNS System At The 2025 AAN Annual Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, will be attending and presenting at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2025 Annual Meeting, which is being held in San Diego from April 5 – 9. This includes an oral presentation on data from the Post-Approval Study (PAS) of the RNS® System in adults treated with brain-responsive stimulation for drug-resistant focal epilepsy (DRE) on Monday, April 7.

“Drug-resistant focal epilepsy means patients do not respond to drug therapy and often face a lifetime of debilitating seizures from the time of childhood or adolescence,” said Joel Becker, NeuroPace's Chief Executive Officer.“It remains a significant unmet medical need, and we are committed to helping people with DRE. We look forward to sharing insights and presenting data that may have an impact on this patient population at AAN 2025.”

The RNS System is the first and only neuromodulation platform that delivers personalized, real-time seizure treatment and will be on display in booth #1642. NeuroPace presentations and activities at the 2025 AAN Annual Meeting include:



Oral Presentation: Multicenter Post-Approval Study of the RNS System in Focal Epilepsy





Monday, April 7 5:06 – 5:18PM PDT | SDCC Room 29A Presented by Dawn Eliashiv, MD, FAAN, UCLA





Presentation of the PAS Study at the Exhibitor Hall Stage





Tuesday, April 8 12:00 – 12:20PM PDT | Exhibitor Presentation Stage Aisle 2100

Presented by Martha Morrell, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NeuroPace, and Barbara Jobst, MD, Dartmouth



Encore Presentations: Multicenter Post-Approval Study of the RNS System in Focal Epilepsy





Clinicians unable to attend the AAN meeting in person can join an encore webinar



Tuesday, April 8 at 8:00AM PDT and Friday, April 11 at 12:00PM PDT



Presented by Martha Morrell, MD and Dawn Eliashiv, MD Register here



For more information on NeuroPace and the RNS System, join us at booth #1642 at the 2025 AAN Annual Meeting or visit .

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“goal,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“seeks,”“will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: NeuroPace's assessments about the value of the PAS data, including, but not limited to, the value of the data to physicians and their ability to effectively utilize the RNS System to treat patients with DRE focus epilepsy; the potential of the RNS System to continue to offer safe and effective treatment for larger segments of the total addressable market of DRE focal patients; current expectations, forecasts and beliefs; future financial performance, including management's outlook for fiscal year 2025; the Company's commitment to effectively managing its operating expenses; ability to capitalize on increased market opportunities by expanding access to treatments; and clinical trial results and indication expansion. NeuroPace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties related to market acceptance and adoption of NeuroPace's RNS System; risks related to the pricing of the RNS System and availability of adequate reimbursement for the procedures to implant the RNS System and for clinicians to provide ongoing care for patients treated with the RNS System; the risk that NeuroPace may not realize the intended benefits of its partnership with DIXI Medical; risks related to regulatory compliance and expectations for regulatory approvals to expand the market for NeuroPace's RNS System; NeuroPace's reliance on contractors and other third parties, including single-source suppliers and vendors; and other important factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in NeuroPace's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 5, 2025, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to NeuroPace as of the date hereof. NeuroPace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroPace's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of NeuroPace.

