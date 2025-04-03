Navajo Express Enters Partnership With ISAAC Instruments

Navajo Express trucks

- Chris Parsons, Chief Operating Officer of Navajo ExpressDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Navajo Express, a leading provider of transportation and logistics services, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with ISAAC Instruments , a renowned fleet management solutions provider. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency, driver experience, and regulatory compliance across Navajo Express's fleet.Chris Parsons, Chief Operating Officer of Navajo Express, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are ecstatic to announce our partnership with ISAAC Instruments. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our fleet's efficiency and safety. By integrating ISAAC's advanced telematics solutions, we aim to provide even more reliable and innovative services to our customers, while also supporting our drivers with the best tools available."Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC also shared his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to partner with a company with such a rich history and sustained success like Navajo Express. The ISAAC team is enthusiastic about this collaboration and looks forward to contributing to Navajo Express's continued growth and success."By integrating ISAAC's Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution, Navajo Express aims to further improve real-time communication, reduce drivers' administrative burdens, and enhance data-driven decision-making. This partnership underscores Navajo Express's ongoing commitment to embracing innovative solutions that drive success in the transportation industry.About Navajo ExpressNavajo Express, a family-owned carrier, strives to bring their clients innovative shipping results that lead to efficiency, on-time shipments and added value. With headquarters in Colorado and terminals in Utah, Arizona, Arkansas, and Florida, their services include dedicated fleets, specialized equipment, truckload, and logistic solutions. As an award-winning carrier, Navajo has been recognized for its industry excellence by publications and professionals such as Commercial Carrier Journal, Heavy Duty Trucking, Colorado Motor Carrier Association, Inbound Logistics, Women in Trucking Association, and SmartWay. To learn more about their world-class customer services and advanced shipping concepts visit .About ISAAC InstrumentsISAAC partners with North American fleets to simplify trucking with a reliable, user-friendly platform and in-cab technology that goes way beyond ELDs. We help carriers reduce costs and keep the wheels turning while boosting safety, compliance, and driver happiness. ISAAC's real-time, in-cab coaching fosters eco-driving for significant fuel savings and safer highways. With ISAAC's open platform and advanced systems integration, you can integrate all your business apps on a single device and keep your drivers and office team working smoothly. Add artificial intelligence (AI) reporting for informed decision-making, and you're all set. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and growing rapidly among top fleets across the United States. For more information, visit .

