Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Report 2025-2030 | $19.6B Growth | Key Investments & Smart Vehicle Tech
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising emphasis on vehicle safety and regulatory mandates
5.1.1.2. Increasing global automotive production and vehicle fleet density
5.1.1.3. Expansion of the automotive aftermarket
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial cost and technical complexity
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Integration with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)
5.1.3.2. Development of energy-efficient and low-maintenance TPMS
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Addressing consumer awareness and perception issues
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Product Type: Proliferating use of direct TPMS in heavy commercial vehicles due to its capability to measure tire pressure directly through pressure sensors
5.2.2. End User: Expanding adoption of TPMS by automotive manufacturers to enhance vehicle safety and compliance with stringent regulatory standards
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Direct TPMS
6.3. Hybrid TPMS
6.4. Indirect TPMS
7. Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Antenna
7.3. ECU
7.4. Sensors
7.5. TPM Warning Light
7.6. Transceivers
8. Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market, by Sales Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Aftermarket
8.3. OEMs
9. Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive Manufacturers
9.3. Service Providers
9.4. Tire Equipment Suppliers
10. Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market, by Vehicle Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Commercial Vehicles
10.2.1. Heavy Commercial Vehicles
10.2.2. Light Commercial Vehicles
10.3. Passenger Vehicles
10.4. Two-Wheelers
11. Americas Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
12.13. Vietnam
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Denmark
13.3. Egypt
13.4. Finland
13.5. France
13.6. Germany
13.7. Israel
13.8. Italy
13.9. Netherlands
13.10. Nigeria
13.11. Norway
13.12. Poland
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Russia
13.15. Saudi Arabia
13.16. South Africa
13.17. Spain
13.18. Sweden
13.19. Switzerland
13.20. Turkey
13.21. United Arab Emirates
13.22. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
14.3.1. Goodyear's launch of TPMS Connect addresses the challenges faced by fleets with OEM-installed tire pressure monitoring systems
14.3.2. Bosch and Pirelli collaborates to innovate smart tire technology with integrated sensor solutions
14.3.3. Continental's expansion of its Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) production line in Bangalore,
14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
