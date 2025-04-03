CIBSE Launches The Building For The Future Campaign To Shape The Future Of Building Services Engineering

MENAFN - Pressat) CIBSE is excited to announce the launch of the "Building for the Future" campaign, a transformative initiative designed to build a lasting legacy for the building services engineering profession. Central to this vision is the recent opening of CIBSE's new head office , which will serve as a hub for innovation, knowledge-sharing and lifelong learning.

As the world increasingly focuses on the path to net zero, the building services sector is playing a pivotal role in achieving these ambitious goals. CIBSE's new head office is more than just a physical space; it will be a beacon for collaboration and sustainable building performance. This exciting development aims to equip future generations of engineers with the tools and expertise to meet the evolving challenges of the industry.

A home for innovation, learning and progress

CIBSE's vision for its new head office is to create a world-class Skills Hub that will serve as a central focal point for both CIBSE members and the wider built environment community. The facilities will feature a modern theatre for lectures, events, and knowledge-sharing, outstanding training rooms to support professional development and collaborative workspaces designed to foster networking, learning and industry engagement.

CIBSE CEO, Ruth Carter, commented:“At CIBSE, we are committed to fostering innovation, collaboration and sustainability in the built environment. Our new head office is more than just a new space; it's a symbol of our commitment to shaping the future of the profession globally and ensuring that the next generation of engineers is equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow. With the support of our members and partners, we can make this vision a reality and continue driving progress for the building services sector worldwide”.

Your opportunity to shape the future and leave a lasting impact

The launch of this campaign presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to be part of something truly transformative, not only for CIBSE but for the entire industry worldwide. Your support will help bring this vision to life.

By contributing to the "Building for the Future" campaign, donors will:

Help establish a Skills Hub for lifelong learning, attracting new talent into the industry

Create a destination for innovation, where expertise is shared and progress is made

Be recognised as key supporters of an initiative that will leave a lasting mark for future generations of engineers across the globe

Join CIBSE in Building for the Future

This is more than just a fundraising campaign; it's a movement to shape the future of the building services engineering profession. We invite you to be part of this landmark initiative and help CIBSE usher in the next brilliant chapter for the institution and the the built environment.

For more information and to get involved in this transformative initiative for the industry, please reach out to Robert Astick at ... or visit Building for the Future - Fundraising Campaign