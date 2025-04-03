Trump To Impose 10% Tariff On UAE Imports, With Higher Rates For Some Countries
|Algeria
|30%
|Oman
|10%
|Uruguay
|10%
|Bahamas
|10%
|Lesotho
|50%
|Ukraine
|10%
|Bahrain
|10%
|Qatar
|10%
|Mauritius
|40%
|Fiji
|32%
|Iceland
|10%
|Kenya
|10%
|Liechtenstein
|37%
|Guyana
|38%
|Haiti
|10%
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|35%
|Nigeria
|14%
|Namibia
|21%
|Brunei
|24%
|Bolivia
|10%
|Panama
|10%
|Venezuela
|15%
|North Macedonia
|33%
|Ethiopia
|10%
|Ghana
|10%
|China
|34%
|European Union
|20%
|Vietnam
|46%
|Taiwan
|32%
|Japan
|24%
|India
|26%
|South Korea
|25%
|Thailand
|36%
|Switzerland
|31%
|Indonesia
|32%
|Malaysia
|24%
|Cambodia
|49%
|United Kingdom
|10%
|South Africa
|30%
|Brazil
|10%
|Bangladesh
|37%
|Singapore
|10%
|Israel
|17%
|Philippines
|17%
|Chile
|10%
|Australia
|10%
|Pakistan
|29%
|Turkey
|10%
|Sri Lanka
|44%
|Colombia
|10%
|Peru
|10%
|Nicaragua
|18%
|Norway
|15%
|Costa Rica
|10%
|Jordan
|20%
|Dominican Republic
|10%
|United Arab Emirates
|10%
|New Zealand
|10%
|Argentina
|10%
|Ecuador
|10%
|Guatemala
|10%
|Honduras
|10%
|Madagascar
|47%
|Myanmar (Burma)
|44%
|Tunisia
|28%
|Kazakhstan
|27%
|Serbia
|37%
|Egypt
|10%
|Saudi Arabia
|10%
|El Salvador
|10%
|Côte d'Ivoire
|21%
|Laos
|48%
|Botswana
|37%
|Trinidad and Tobago
|10%
|Morocco
|10%
Other details were not immediately apparent as Trump continued to make remarks that echoed his longstanding complaints that US workers and companies are hurt by global trade.
The uncertainty has rattled financial markets and businesses that have relied on trading arrangements that have been in place since 1947.
The administration also published an official notice that a separate set of tariffs on auto imports that Trump announced last week will take effect starting on April 3. Trump has already imposed 20 per cent duties on all imports from China and 25 per cent duties on steel and aluminum and extended them to nearly $150 billion worth of downstream products.
His advisers say the tariffs will return strategically vital manufacturing capabilities to the United States.
Outside economists have warned that tariffs could slow the global economy, raise the risk of recession, and increase living costs for the average US family by thousands of dollars. Businesses have complained that Trump's barrage of threats has made it difficult to plan their operations.
Tariff concerns have already slowed manufacturing activity across the globe, while also spurring sales of autos and other imported products as consumers rush to make purchases before prices rise.
Financial markets were volatile as investors awaited Trump's announcement. US stocks have erased nearly $5 trillion of value since February.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment