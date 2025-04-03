403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tesla deliveries drop amid political, trade tensions
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, reports indicated that Tesla's first-quarter 2025 automobile deliveries have significantly missed market projections, dropping 13% year-over-year.
The electric vehicle manufacturer delivered 336,681 units, a substantial decrease from the 386,810 delivered in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the anticipated 360,000 to 370,000 range. Production also saw a decline, with 362,615 automobiles produced compared to 433,371 in the first quarter of 2024.
The firm experienced a sharp 45.2% sales drop in Europe during January compared to the previous year. Additionally, Tesla's sales in China have decreased, coinciding with escalating trade tensions between the US and China, and President Trump's plans for new tariffs.
Tesla's stock price reacted negatively, falling over 2% following the release of the disappointing delivery figures.
The decline in Tesla's popularity is attributed to Elon Musk's political involvement after Trump's presidential win in November.
The electric vehicle manufacturer delivered 336,681 units, a substantial decrease from the 386,810 delivered in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the anticipated 360,000 to 370,000 range. Production also saw a decline, with 362,615 automobiles produced compared to 433,371 in the first quarter of 2024.
The firm experienced a sharp 45.2% sales drop in Europe during January compared to the previous year. Additionally, Tesla's sales in China have decreased, coinciding with escalating trade tensions between the US and China, and President Trump's plans for new tariffs.
Tesla's stock price reacted negatively, falling over 2% following the release of the disappointing delivery figures.
The decline in Tesla's popularity is attributed to Elon Musk's political involvement after Trump's presidential win in November.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment