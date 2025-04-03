Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland To Draft New Law On GMO


2025-04-03 04:26:47
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government has launched consultations on a draft law on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and new breeding technologies to reduce pesticide use in agriculture and boost plant resistance to drought. This content was published on April 2, 2025 - 16:20 1 minute Keystone-SDA
The new regulation targets plants developed through new breeding technologies that don't include transgenic genetic material and that provide added value to agriculture or consumers.

In response to public concerns about GMOs, the government is urging caution, according to its press release on Wednesday. The control mechanisms will be stricter than those set by the European Union.

The approval process must consider the associated risks. The government aims to promote innovation and more sustainable use of natural resources.

The consultation period runs until July 9. The current moratorium on GMOs has been extended until 2032.

