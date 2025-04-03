Switzerland To Draft New Law On GMO

Français fr Loi spéciale pour les nouvelles techniques génétiques en Suisse Original Read more: Loi spéciale pour les nouvelles techniques génétiques en Suiss

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government has launched consultations on a draft law on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and new breeding technologies to reduce pesticide use in agriculture and boost plant resistance to drought. This content was published on April 2, 2025 - 16:20 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The new regulation targets plants developed through new breeding technologies that don't include transgenic genetic material and that provide added value to agriculture or consumers.

+ Explainer: the controversy behind genome editing our food

In response to public concerns about GMOs, the government is urging caution, according to its press release on Wednesday. The control mechanisms will be stricter than those set by the European Union.

The approval process must consider the associated risks. The government aims to promote innovation and more sustainable use of natural resources.

The consultation period runs until July 9. The current moratorium on GMOs has been extended until 2032.

Popular Stories More Swiss Abroad Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital city Read more: Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital cit