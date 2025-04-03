Switzerland To Draft New Law On GMO
-
Français
fr
Loi spéciale pour les nouvelles techniques génétiques en Suisse
Original
Read more: Loi spéciale pour les nouvelles techniques génétiques en Suiss
The new regulation targets plants developed through new breeding technologies that don't include transgenic genetic material and that provide added value to agriculture or consumers.
+ Explainer: the controversy behind genome editing our food
In response to public concerns about GMOs, the government is urging caution, according to its press release on Wednesday. The control mechanisms will be stricter than those set by the European Union.
The approval process must consider the associated risks. The government aims to promote innovation and more sustainable use of natural resources.
The consultation period runs until July 9. The current moratorium on GMOs has been extended until 2032.Popular Stories More Swiss Abroad Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital city Read more: Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital cit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment