Teenage Burglar Dies Trapped In Shop Door

The cantonal police found the boy lifeless at around 4am, they told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Sunday morning. This confirmed a report by several media outlets. His body had been trapped at neck level between a sliding door of a shop near the railway station.
Despite resuscitation attempts, the teenager died on the spot. According to initial findings of the investigation, he had tried to break into the shop, which sells sandwiches.
He had managed to open the electric sliding door and push his upper body through before the door closed on his neck, the police said. They are assuming it was an accident. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact sequence of events.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
