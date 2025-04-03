Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sergio Ermotti Named Highest Paid Banker In Europe

Sergio Ermotti Named Highest Paid Banker In Europe


2025-04-03 04:26:30
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti was the highest earning CEO of the largest banks in Europe last year. This content was published on April 1, 2025 - 16:24 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Italiano it Sergio Ermotti è il banchiere più pagato d'Europa Original Read more: Sergio Ermotti è il banchiere più pagato d'Europ

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The executive from canton Ticino earned CHF14.9 million ($16.9 million) in total remuneration for 2024, which puts him well above the average income of the heads of the ten largest banks in Europe, according to calculations published on Tuesday by the Bloomberg agency.

Also in the front row, with €13.2 million (CHF12.6 million), is the CEO of Italy's Unicredit Andrea Orcel, who received the largest increase in remuneration in the year under review: +32%.

Last year, many banks in Europe posted sky-high profits thanks to rising interest rates, which allowed them to increase their remuneration. Share prices rose sharply and the rally accelerated further in the first quarter of this year.

+ Top Swiss CEOs earn 143 times more than lowest paid staff

Third on Bloomberg's list is the CEO of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, with €9.8 million. Off the podium is Santander's CEO, Hector Grisi, with €8.3 million, which is still above the average of €7.6 million.

Below are Onur Genc of Bbva and Carlo Messina of Intesa Sanpaolo with €7.3 million. They are followed by Slawomir Krupa of Société générale with €5 million and Jean-Laurent Bonnafe of Bnp Paribas at €4.2 million. The list is closed by the CEO of Ing, Steven van Rijswijk, with €2.7 million and Philippe Brassac of Crédit Agricole with €2.6 million.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

MENAFN03042025000210011054ID1109385015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search