A Worrisome Lull In Crypto

The crypto market cap was virtually unchanged over the past day, remaining near the $2.70 trillion level. Media reports suggest that all markets are frozen in anticipation of the tariffs and bracing for volatility. We see this as a continuation of a prolonged pause, allowing the bears to accumulate liquidity before a new attack. We will see confirmation of this bearish scenario if market capitalisation falls below $2.62 trillion – the area of previous lows.
