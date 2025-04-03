403
Germany calls for 'comprehensive investigation' into killing of Palestinian medics in Gaza
(MENAFN) The German government has called for a “comprehensive investigation” into the killing of Palestinian medics in Gaza, an incident that has drawn widespread international condemnation.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer described the attacks as "very disturbing" and underscored the urgent need for accountability. “We state again very clearly: civilians, as well as medical and humanitarian personnel, and aid workers assisting people on the ground in this terrible crisis, must not be targeted, and we also believe that a comprehensive investigation into these incidents is necessary,” she said, stressing that a full investigation is necessary to determine responsibility for the killings.
Germany’s Foreign Ministry also voiced its concerns on social media earlier in the day, criticizing Israel's actions. In a statement posted on X, the ministry specifically condemned the deaths of eight medics from the Palestine Red Crescent Society in an Israeli military operation. “With a high number of fatalities, including eight medics of the Palestine Red Crescent Society killed in an Israeli military operation in #Gaza, we firmly reiterate our stance: Humanitarian workers and medics risk their own lives to provide support to others. They are #NOTATARGET,” the post read.
The call for an investigation follows growing international pressure on Israel over its military actions in Gaza. On Tuesday, the United Nations also denounced the attack, calling the targeting of Palestinian medics and first responders on a rescue operation in southern Gaza "unacceptable."
