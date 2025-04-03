Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Argentine Foreign Minister Werthein - United States Department Of State

Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Werthein discussed the need to continue countering authoritarianism, particularly in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, as their regimes threaten U.S. national security and destabilize our hemisphere. Both leaders emphasized their support of the courageous Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan people as they continue to stand up for their fundamental freedoms and confront oppression at the hands of authoritarian regimes and the harmful influence of malign external actors.