Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Argentine Foreign Minister Werthein - United States Department Of State
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein today. Secretary Rubio welcomed Argentina’s ongoing partnership on shared economic priorities and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening our cooperation in key sectors.
Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Werthein discussed the need to continue countering authoritarianism, particularly in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, as their regimes threaten U.S. national security and destabilize our hemisphere. Both leaders emphasized their support of the courageous Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan people as they continue to stand up for their fundamental freedoms and confront oppression at the hands of authoritarian regimes and the harmful influence of malign external actors.
Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Werthein committed to further strengthen and deepen the diplomatic ties between the United States and Argentina, grounded in our shared values and mutual interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment