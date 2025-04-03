403
S-African politician claims BRICS relations more robust following US assistance cuts
(MENAFN) The cessation of US foreign aid to South Africa has been described as a “wake-up call” and a chance for transformation by South African politician and youth activist Khalid Muhammad. In an interview with RT, Muhammad, who serves as the Western Cape spokesperson for the African National Congress (ANC), emphasized that South Africa must strengthen its economic relationships with BRICS nations, particularly Russia, China, Brazil, India, and even Iran, which the US tries to isolate the country from.
Muhammad supported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent call for South Africa to accelerate efforts to build self-reliant systems, especially in health and social development sectors. In February, the Trump administration announced it was cutting 90% of US Agency for International Development (USAID) contracts, amounting to a $60 billion reduction in global humanitarian aid, citing a failure to align with US national interests.
While acknowledging the challenges posed by these aid cuts, Muhammad highlighted that the situation is pushing South Africa toward necessary economic diversification. He stressed the importance of deepened cooperation with BRICS nations and renewed trade ties across Africa, viewing these changes as potentially beneficial in the long term.
The Western Cape region, in particular, faces immediate challenges, as it had relied on USAID funding to address issues like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. Muhammad also commented on the recent diplomatic tensions following the expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador from the US after criticizing Trump’s policies, confirming that the matter is being handled through diplomatic channels.
