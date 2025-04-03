Amazfit Announces The Bip 6 Smartwatch: The Everyday Smartwatch For Every Moment
Built for everyday durability, the Bip 6 features a sturdy aluminum alloy frame, 5 ATM water resistance, and an impressive two-week battery life. It comes in four stylish colorways-Black, Charcoal, Stone, and Red-all for just $79.99 USD.
“At Amazfit, we believe that technology-especially smart wearables-should enhance every aspect of life without compromising on style, performance, or affordability,” said Wayne Huang, founder & CEO, Zepp Health.“The Bip 6 was meticulously designed for those who need a smartwatch that keeps up with their active lifestyles while looking great. With advanced fitness tracking, intelligent coaching, and dedicated support for HYROX and endurance training, the Bip 6 adapts effortlessly to dynamic lifestyles while offering exceptional value.”
Key Features of the Amazfit Bip 6:Lightweight Aluminum Design with a Vibrant AMOLED Display
At 2,000 nits, the Bip 6's 1.97-inch AMOLED screen is bright and easy to read in all lighting conditions. Precise Heart Rate & Sleep Data Powered by BioTrackerTM Technology
Equipped with Amazfit's best-in-class BioTrackerTM 6.0 PPG biometric dual-light 5PD heart rate sensor, the Bip 6 offers precise measurements for heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress monitoring, HRV (heart rate variability) and more. 140+ Workout Modes Including HYROX Race, Smart Strength Training, and Personalized AI Coaching
The Bip 6 supports over 140 fitness and lifestyle activities. Its Smart Strength Training feature provides detailed insights, such as automatic grouping of muscle exercises, while offline navigation with round-trip routing is great for outdoor enthusiasts. Enhanced Battery Life
With a battery life of up to two weeks and 5 ATM water resistance, the Bip 6 can keep up with even the most active lifestyles. Smart Features for Everyday Convenience
Receive on-wrist notifications for calls, texts, social media updates, calendar reminders, and more. Make and answer calls, reply to text messages using voice-to-text and the touch keyboard, control the camera (iPhone only) and music, sync notifications, and more-all through a Bluetooth connection to a phone. Zepp FlowTM provides full voice control of the watch, allowing users to adjust settings, view readiness scores, and more, without tapping, swiping, or memorizing keywords. The Zepp App: Health and Fitness Tracking with Camera-Powered Food Log
The updated Zepp App offers a centralized, user-friendly platform for tracking health and fitness data, analyzing trends, and accessing personalized insights - with no mandatory subscriptions. A new food log feature allows users to photograph their meals directly in the app, automatically uploading nutrition data for seamless meal tracking. This feature is currently available in the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the UK and Japan.
Availability and Pricing
The Amazfit Bip 6 is available for purchase today on Amazfit and Amazon . Priced at $79.99 USD or €79.90 euro, the Bip 6 delivers premium features and performance at an unbeatable value.
For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .
About Amazfit
Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP ), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand tagline "Discover Amazing", encourages individuals to break their barriers, and exceed expectations while finding joy in every moment.
Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.
Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit .
