Parse Biosciences Partners With Japanese Distributor, SCRUM Inc.

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Parse Biosciences, the leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced an agreement with Tokyo-based SCRUM Inc. to expand its presence in Japan's research community. This collaboration will provide researchers in academia and industry with full access to Parse's innovative single cell sequencing solutions.

“Biotech, pharma, and academic researchers throughout Asia are rapidly adopting Parse's Evercode single cell sequencing solutions because of their scalability and simplicity,” said Alex Rosenberg, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Parse Biosciences.“By partnering with SCRUM, we are ensuring that researchers in Japan can easily leverage Parse's advanced single cell sequencing technology to accelerate their discoveries.”

Through this agreement, SCRUM will distribute Parse's comprehensive portfolio of single cell solutions throughout Japan, including:



EvercodeTM Cell and Nuclei Fixation

EvercodeTM Whole Transcriptome

EvercodeTM TCR

EvercodeTM BCR

CRISPR Detect

Gene Select TrailmakerTM for simplified single cell data analysis

This partnership builds on Parse's ongoing expansion in key international markets, including South Korea, Singapore, and India, alongside strong growth in North America, Europe, Australia, Israel, and New Zealand.

“Japan is at the forefront of single cell research, with many researchers making influential contributions to the field,” said Kenji Nishimoto, President of SCRUM.“Our partnership with Parse Biosciences will provide Japan's researchers with unprecedented access to cutting-edge single cell sequencing technologies, empowering them to achieve impactful scientific breakthroughs.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach is enabling groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

Founded based on a transformative technology invented at the University of Washington, Parse has raised over $100 million and is trusted by over 2,500 labs across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and Trailmaker, a software tool for data analysis.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington's vibrant South Lake Union district, Parse Biosciences recently opened a 34,000 square foot headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory.

