Powell Says Future Rate Cut Decisions Will Be Made On Meeting By Meeting Basis

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in a press conference on Wednesday said that the Fed will make the decision on benchmark rates on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

“We'll continue to make our decisions, meeting by meeting, based on the incoming data, the implications for the outlook and the balance of risks,” Powell said.

“Haven't made any decisions about future meetings, but the economy is growing at a solid pace,” he added.

Powell said that there was broad support on the committee for holding the benchmark interest rates today.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its key interest rate steady at 3.50% - 3.75% in its first policy meeting of 2026, in line with market expectations.

