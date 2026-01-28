No Taylor Swift At 2026 Grammys, Producer Clarifies False Reports

Grammy Awards Executive Producer Ben Winston has dismissed rumours suggesting global pop icon Taylor Swift would be performing at the 2026 Grammy Awards, clarifying that the speculation had no factual basis, according to E! News.

Addressing reports that Swift would take the stage at the Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony airing on CBS on February 1, Winston said "The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally," Ben said in an interview with HITS published Jan. 22. "But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it's a real thing, when it was made up in your office!," as quoted by E! News. Calling out the irony of the situation, Winston added, "That really is a full-circle rumor!"

Sabrina Carpenter Confirmed to Perform

While Swift's participation has been ruled out, Winston confirmed that singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter will be performing at the 2026 ceremony. Carpenter, who made her Grammy performance debut in 2025 with "Please Please Please" and "Espresso," is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, including Album of the Year for Man's Best Friend. She was also the first performer announced for music's biggest night.

'Advent Calendar' Rollout Strategy

Explaining the strategy behind the announcements, Winston said, "The plan is to roll out a new artist every day up until the show, like a Christmas advent calendar," Ben explained. "We think it will build excitement. Sabrina's performance last year was actually the turning point of the show, because we dealt upfront with the fires and there was quite a somber feel to it."

Reflecting on Carpenter's 2025 Impact

Reflecting on last year's Los Angeles wildfires, Winston noted the pressure on Carpenter to lift the mood early in the broadcast. "We were relying on Sabrina to turn the tide and go, 'Okay, now we can have fun,'" he continued. "That's a really tough thing to ask that first performer to be able to do, but nothing seems to phase her."

He added, "The joy she brought allowed for the rest of the show to be celebratory and not feel like it was a night of fundraising for charity. So yes, she's back. She's got a massive performance planned," as quoted by E! News.

