MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A recent development in the world of economics has raised eyebrows among experts. Observers suggest that the formula used to calculate Trump 's tariff rates has been replicated using advanced AI technology known as ChatGPT.

This revelation has sparked discussions about the potential implications for trade policies and negotiations. With AI now able to replicate complex tariff rate formulas, it could disrupt traditional approaches to trade agreements and international relations.

The use of AI in replicating such formulas highlights the growing influence of technology in shaping economic policies. As machine learning algorithms become more sophisticated, they are increasingly being utilized to analyze and predict economic outcomes.

Experts warn that this development could lead to unforeseen consequences in global trade. The ability to quickly replicate tariff rate formulas could empower countries to adjust their trade policies in real-time, leading to potential fluctuations in international trade.

While the full implications of this development are yet to be seen, it underscores the need for policymakers to stay informed about the capabilities of AI in the realm of economics. As technology continues to advance, it will be crucial for governments to adapt and respond to these new challenges in order to maintain a competitive edge in the global economy.

