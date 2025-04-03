'Humara Customer Phas Gaya': On Trump Tariffs, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Quips At PM Modi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the US tariff row, Congress' chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that "hugs and talks" between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi show that "America is a businessman".

"Aur wo humara customer phas gaya [and our customers are getting trapped]," Kharge said while mentioning that his party will release a detailed statement on the issue.

Kharge's comment came after the Trump administration imposed a 26 percent "reciprocal tariff" on India. Sources told news agency ANI that the Congress party will raise the issue during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

When asked to comment on Trump tariff row, Kharge said,“... The friendship between them [US President Trump and PM Modi] and the way they embrace each other and talk and now these tariffs. It shows that America [Donald Trump] is a businessman. Aur wo humara customer phas gaya.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari also critiqued the BJP-led Centre after the US government imposed 26 per cent 'reciprocal tariffs' on India. He said this represents an "abject failure" of the negotiations that were taking place between these two governments.

"It represents an abject failure of the negotiations that were taking place between the US and the government of India. The US has imposed tariffs , expelled our students, and cancelled visas without any provocation, and the government is absolutely silent... The government needs to develop a spine and stand up to the US," Tewari told ANI.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also questioned the Modi government over their "silence" and "inaction" on 'reciprocal tariffs.

Taking to a social media post on X, Surjewala said, "The 27% Tariffs by US on India are effective wednesday, April 3rd, 2025 ! Electronics & Communication, Pharmaceuticals, Machinery & Computer, Chemicals, Apparel, Yarn & Carpets, Fish, meat & Processed Sea Food, God & Jewellery and ..... many other Sectors to be impacted. Where is Modi Govt ? Where are Finance & Commerce Min.? Why is PM silent? Why are they 'missing in action' again? #USTariffWar."