Riyadh Air Selects Viasat To Power Full, Fast, Free Streaming Connectivity On Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Viasat's most advanced connectivity solution will complement Riyadh Air's digitally native onboard strategy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and CARLSBAD, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new premium international airline, today announced it has selected Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, to provide a full, fast, free in-flight connectivity for all Riyadh Air loyalty members on initial Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory-installed deliveries.

Powered by Viasat's most advanced, multi-orbit ready satellite network, Riyadh Air loyalty members will enjoy seamless, free onboard streaming, social scrolling, web browsing, and gaming onboard, available from gate to gate (where permitted). Guests who are not loyalty members will have the option to sign-up onboard the aircraft with a short sign-up process and get online instantly.

The service includes access to streaming subscriptions on guests' own personal devices, which 71% of passengers recently surveyed* report as a priority activity while connected in-flight. Furthermore, Viasat's network will enable Live TV on the aircraft's seatback screens, providing a variety of news and sports channels for guests' enjoyment. The fully integrated Wi-Fi solution will also power Riyadh Air's world class apps, seatback screens, and digital channels, all designed to transform the travel industry with hyper-personalization.

"At Riyadh Air, we are committed to redefining the guest experience through innovation and technology," said Anton Vidgen, VP Guest Experience at Riyadh Air. "Partnering with Viasat, we were empowered to realize our discerning vision for guests' connectivity. In turn, our guests will enjoy free, personalized, and seamless Wi-Fi that will fully integrate with the full Riyadh Air experience. This partnership is a key enabler of our digitally native onboard strategy: setting a new standard for premium travel."

Meherwan Polad, Chief Commercial Officer, Viasat Commercial Services, added, "Riyadh Air's vision to create a digitally native, guest-centric airline aligns perfectly with Viasat's mission to connect the world. We are proud to be selected as Riyadh Air's launch connectivity partner, providing our most advanced Ka-band technology to power their comprehensive onboard experience across all routes they operate. Viasat's unique ability to deliver the consistent, high-quality connectivity that Riyadh Air's guests demand will be transformative for the Middle Eastern commercial air travel landscape."

Riyadh Air's selection of Viasat underscores its commitment to providing a best-in-class digital experience for its guests. With Viasat's leading Ka-band satellite technology and multi-orbit solution capabilities, Riyadh Air will possess the flexibility to leverage future satellite technologies and be well positioned to meet the highly concentrated bandwidth and connectivity demand that continue to grow within commercial flights. As such, Riyadh Air is assured to remain at the forefront of in-flight connectivity innovation for years to come.

For more information about Viasat's inflight connectivity solutions, please visit the Company's Commercial Aviation page at vsat.co/commercial-aviation .

*Data according to Viasat's 2024 Passenger Experience Survey published in Dec 2024

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information visit website: - and for any media inquiries please contact ...

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts:

Scott Goryl, External Communications, Corporate & Aviation, ...

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to the introduction of Viasat's IFC services on Riyadh Air's new Boeing 787 aircraft; the enhanced internet experience passengers can expect; and the availability, capabilities and performance of Viasat's IFC services. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at , including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.