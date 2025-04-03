How accountancies can automate client reporting from QuickBooks Online using Power BI







Power BI QuickBooks Online Dashboard

For many businesses, QuickBooks Online (QBO) serves as the go-to platform for bookkeeping and accounting. Intuit has thousands of accounting partners around the world all specializing in using QuickBooks Online for their clients.

Many accountancies and fractional CFO produce monthly financial analytics reports to update on the financial health of client's business. This process is easy to manage when you have a couple of clients but many have dozens!



There are a lot of manual steps involved in this process including:

- Exporting data manually to Excel

- Transforming the data to a convenient format

- Copying and pasting the data

- Dragging the Excel formulas down

This process takes between 30-60 minutes per client per month and is prone to errors due to all the manual data manipulations. In this article we want to demonstrate a more scalable and fully automated reporting process on QuickBooks Online data using Power BI.

Let's get into it!

What is Power BI

Power BI is a data analytics software in the business intelligence consulting space that was built from 2 Excel add-ins: Power Query and Power Pivot. It is safe to say that Excel evolved into Power BI.

Like Excel, Power BI provides an interface where users can create graphs, tables and management reports. Unlike Excel, it offers native integrations with 250+ data sources including QuickBooks Online.

These integrations enable users to extract the data from their data sources, automate data transformation steps and schedule data refresh.

Let us demonstrate how this it done

Connecting QuickBooks Online with Power BI

There's a by-default QuickBooks Online connector available in Power BI. This is a really good option if you want to pull data from a single QuickBooks Online account. In order to use QuickBooks Online connector, below are the steps to set it up.

Go to“Get Data” and search for“QuickBooks Online”.







Once you type“QuickBooks”, Power BI will show the relevant connector to you. Select it and then click“Connect”.

2. Once you click connect, the system will prompt you with a warning message. Click continue to navigate to the next screen.

3. Once you accept the warning message, you will be prompted to the authentication window. When you click on“Sign in”, the authentication process will begin.

4. Enter your username and password. Once done, the authentication process will be completed!







5. Select the tables that you want to load! As you can see, there are 113 available tables inside of this connector.

This connector is great if you want to automate QuickBooks Online reporting for a single client. Sadly it does not allow to extract the data from multiple QuickBooks Online accounts. We will show you how to overcome this limitation later in the article.

The native connector is also great for simple reporting like analysing the invoice activity and bills. However, if you want to visualise your P&L or Balance Sheet statements, you would need to combine multiple tables together which is not easy. Again, we will show you how to work around this hurdle later in this article.

Custom Power BI QuickBooks Online Connector

The native Power BI QuickBooks Online connector definitely moves us towards our goal of automated reporting. However, we can take automation one step further by relying on the Power BI QuickBooks Online connector from Vidi Corp. This connector has a free trial that does not require you to add any payment details.

This connector is capable of extracting data from QuickBooks Online into an Azure SQL server database. This approach has multiple advantages:

- You can extract the data from multiple QuickBooks Online accounts and which then can be merged together in a database

- The data is transformed to a more convenient format before being returned to you

- The integration between Power BI and Azure SQL Server is very stable since both are Microsoft products.

Here are the steps given below that you can follow for installing this connector

1. Navigate to and register an account.

2. After you log in, go to the "Install" tab. You can either enter your Azure SQL Server details or select "Vidi Database" as your preferred option. Clicking "Install" will execute a script that creates the tables in your database. When you connect your QuickBooks account, data will start automatically flowing into these tables





3. It will then automatically redirect you to the next menu for you to connect your QuickBooksOnline data to the system. Once you click on the green button of“connect new company”, the process will begin.







In the next step, you need to select the company that you want to connect with. You can repeat this step if you need to connect multiple companies.







After this it will automatically redirect you to the same table as before. Your company name will appear in the table.

Use the "Refresh Status" tab to track the progress of your data loading. When 100% data is loaded, it will be fully ready for your use.

Once all historical QuickBooks Online data is loaded to Azure SQL, the system will handle automatic table refreshes moving forward. These refreshes can be scheduled based on customer preferences, with the default interval set to every 30 minutes.







Once you go back to the install tab, it will be possible for you to click the blue button to“Send database string” to your registered email.

You will then receive an email similar to the one given below. The details given in this email can be used for connecting Power BI to your Azure SQL Server database.







The final step is to click“get data” in Power BI again and select“Azure SQL database”



You will then need to input the server name and database name from the email above. Click OK once you are done.

The next step is to enter the username and password which again you will find in the email above.

Finally, you can select the tables that you want to load from the menu below.

Creating Your First Power BI QuickBooks Online Dashboard

You can connect the data from the Vidi Corp connector to a free dashboard template. This template immediately visualises your P&L, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow statements and combines multiple QuickBooks accounts together.

Let's go through the steps to install this template together!

1. You will be able to download this template from the same email that we looked at before. Simply click the“Get Power BI QuickBooks Template” link in the email. This will download the template to your computer.

Note : please ensure that the Windows computer you are using has the Power BI Desktop installed onto it. You can refer to this guide for installing the Power BI Desktop if needed.

Open Power BI Desktop, and click file, import and“Power BI Template”

You will then be able to view all the Power BI templates that are avaiable for you.

Your Power BI template will then be loaded into Power BI. Next, simply enter your server name, database name, and schema. You can find these details in the same email you saw above. Once entered, click "Load" to proceed



A new window will pop up multiple times, asking your confirmation that you want to run the database queries that extract the data. Press“Run” for all of them.

Once the queries conclude running, you will be able to find your data visualised in Power BI.

Conclusion

We have explored 2 ways to automatically extract data from QuickBooks Online to Power BI. Feel free to explore both of these ways in more detail and seeing which one works for you!





Either way, we hope that this blog will save you and your team valuable time having to manually export the data from QuickBooks Online!