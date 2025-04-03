AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For March And The First Quarter Of 2025
|March 2025
|March 2024
|Change
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|322,717
|408,761
|-21.0%
|970,359
|1,102,738
|-12.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|72,545
|102,910
|-29.5%
|231,424
|278,944
|-17.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|217,358
|263,414
|-17.5%
|640,075
|718,522
|-10.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|32,814
|42,437
|-22.7%
|98,860
|105,272
|-6.1%
|Cargo Units
|20,737
|29,672
|-30.1%
|57,830
|84,950
|-31.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,362
|2,947
|-19.9%
|7,030
|9,185
|-23.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|14,766
|23,115
|-36.1%
|41,965
|64,309
|-34.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,609
|3,610
|0.0%
|8,835
|11,456
|-22.9%
|Passenger Vehicles
|47,776
|54,205
|-11.9%
|135,829
|152,436
|-10.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|1,999
|3,285
|-39.1%
|6,947
|9,056
|-23.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|43,967
|48,973
|-10.2%
|124,311
|138,043
|-9.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,810
|1,947
|-7.0%
|4,571
|5,337
|-14.4%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. During the quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 30 days and the cruise ferry Baltic Princess on the Turku-Stockholm route for 21 days due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. In January, the shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for 3 days due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by cargo vessels Regal Star until 9 February 2025 after which the route was operated by passenger vessel Star I. The cargo vessel Sailor stopped operating the Paldiski-Kapellskär route on 15 January 2025. The cargo vessels Sailor and Regal Star remain in lay-up until further developments.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170
