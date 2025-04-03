403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan expresses serious concern over U.S. tariff move, questions WTO compliance
(MENAFN) Tokyo has expressed strong reservations regarding the United States' decision to implement reciprocal tariffs on Japanese goods, with top officials questioning the legality of the move under World Trade Organization regulations and a two-sided trade deal.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi conveyed Japan's "serious concern" during a news meeting on Thursday. He stated that Tokyo has pressed Washington to reverse its decision to impose a 24% tariff on Japanese goods as part of the recently introduced reciprocal tariffs.
Hayashi warned that the U.S. administration's tariff plan could have a "big negative impact" on both the global economy and the established multilateral trade system.
Separately, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto revealed that he had communicated Japan's displeasure directly to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in an online meeting earlier in the day. Muto described the new tariff measure as "regrettable" and cautioned that it would likely deter companies from investing in the U.S. market, ultimately harming the American economy.
Minister Muto further indicated that Tokyo intends to continue its efforts to secure exemptions from the recently imposed U.S. tariffs.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi conveyed Japan's "serious concern" during a news meeting on Thursday. He stated that Tokyo has pressed Washington to reverse its decision to impose a 24% tariff on Japanese goods as part of the recently introduced reciprocal tariffs.
Hayashi warned that the U.S. administration's tariff plan could have a "big negative impact" on both the global economy and the established multilateral trade system.
Separately, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto revealed that he had communicated Japan's displeasure directly to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in an online meeting earlier in the day. Muto described the new tariff measure as "regrettable" and cautioned that it would likely deter companies from investing in the U.S. market, ultimately harming the American economy.
Minister Muto further indicated that Tokyo intends to continue its efforts to secure exemptions from the recently imposed U.S. tariffs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment