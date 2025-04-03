DNO Releases 2024 Annual Report And Accounts
The reports are attached as downloadable files and also available on the Company's website
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
2024 Annual Report
2024 Remuneration Report
2024 Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources
5967007LIEEXZXH3K072-2024-12-31-0-en
