Pasadena HVAC Company Debunks Maintenance Myths That May Cost Homeowners

- Pioneers Heating & AirPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Misconceptions about HVAC maintenance can lead to higher energy bills, unnecessary repairs, and shorter system lifespans. Pioneers Heating & Air, a leading HVAC service provider in Pasadena, Beverly Hills, and Santa Clarita, is helping homeowners avoid expensive mistakes by addressing several of the most common HVAC myths.The company recently shared guidance to clarify misinformation that continues to circulate in online forums and among homeowners.“Homeowners often follow well-intentioned advice that simply isn't accurate,” said Pioneers Heating & Air spokesperson.“Even small misunderstandings, like skipping routine filter changes or closing vents in unused rooms, can impact performance and energy use.”Pioneers Heating & Air outlines the following common myths and facts:Myth: Air filters only need to be changed once a yearFact: Filters should be replaced every one to three months, depending on usage. A clogged filter restricts airflow, reduces efficiency, and can strain the system.Myth: HVAC maintenance is only needed when something breaksFact: Preventive maintenance helps identify minor issues before they become major and costly repairs.Myth: Closing vents in unused rooms saves energyFact: This practice disrupts system airflow, causing pressure imbalances and reducing system performance.Myth: Bigger systems are betterFact: Oversized systems can short-cycle, increasing wear and energy consumption. Proper sizing ensures efficient operation.Myth: DIY repairs are a good way to save moneyFact: Untrained repairs can worsen problems or void warranties. Certified technicians are trained to diagnose and resolve HVAC issues correctly.Pioneers Heating & Air encourages homeowners to rely on professional HVAC support and stay informed on proper maintenance practices to improve system efficiency and lifespan.Homeowner Survey Reveals Maintenance and Repair GapsA survey conducted by Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber highlights the risks of skipping routine HVAC maintenance.Of 556 homeowners surveyed, 69% do not have an ongoing HVAC or plumbing maintenance plan, and 30% have never scheduled a maintenance visit. Financial readiness is also a concern-65% saved less than $1,000 for emergency home repairs, although average HVAC repair costs were as high as $2,000 in 2024 .The data underscores the importance of prevention, especially as overlooked issues like clogged drain lines or cracked heat exchangers can lead to major repair costs.About Pioneers Heating & AirPioneers Heating & Air provides residential and commercial HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance services in Pasadena, Beverly Hills, and Santa Clarita. The company is known for timely service, expert technicians, and a commitment to energy-efficient solutions. Learn more at pioneersheatingandair.Media Contact:Pioneers Heating & AirEmail: ...Phone: (747) 567-3671Website:

