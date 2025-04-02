Impact Teen Drivers And NJM Insurance Group Partner To Protect Young Lives In Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This April, during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Impact Teen Drivers (ITD) and NJM Insurance Group (NJM) are proud to highlight their ongoing partnership to deliver free, evidence-based programming to Connecticut teens, parents, families, health professionals, and first responders. Together, they are working to end the number one cause of unintentional injury and death for young people in the state: motor vehicle crashes.Every year, too many Connecticut families are devastated by preventable tragedies on the road. Through this partnership, NJM is investing in proactive, educational solutions that empower communities with the tools, training, and resources needed to shift the culture around reckless and distracted driving.“As an insurer with a long-standing commitment to safety and community support, NJM is proud to partner with Impact Teen Drivers in bringing life-saving programming directly to Connecticut's youth and the adults who support them,” said Erica Rosso, NJM Consumer Safety Partnership and Program Supervisor.“Together, we are helping teen drivers keep safety top of mind and teaching them how to avoid risky driving behaviors.”ITD's programs are built on research-backed strategies and designed to engage and educate all roadway users about shared responsibility and the power of everyday choices. With support from NJM, these resources are offered at no cost to schools, first responders, healthcare providers, and community organizations across Connecticut.“Behind every statistic is a real person-a son, a daughter, a friend-whose life was cut short by a preventable crash,” said Dr. Kelly Browning, Executive Director of Impact Teen Drivers.“This partnership with NJM helps us reach more people with evidence-based education that truly makes a difference.”Get Involved and Access Free ProgramsEducators, first responders, health professionals, and community members are encouraged to connect with Impact Teen Drivers to schedule free interactive presentations, download facilitator kits, and access customizable outreach materials tailored for Connecticut audiences.For more information or to bring programming to your school or community, please contact:Dr. Kelly Browning, Executive Director, Impact Teen Drivers, (916) 733-7432, ..., .About Impact Teen DriversImpact Teen Drivers is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives by empowering people to make safer choices as drivers and passengers. Founded in 2007, ITD provides free, evidence-based education programs and resources nationwide.About NJM Insurance GroupFounded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region's leading property and casualty insurers and has maintained AM Best's Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for over 90 years. The Company operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders and is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling, and overall customer satisfaction. NJM's personal insurance products are available direct to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit njm to learn more.

Kelly Browning, Ph.D.

Impact Teen Drivers

+1 (916) 733-7432

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.