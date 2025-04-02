EY Privacy Level 2 Update: Tornado Cash Sanctions Lifted, Alleviating Concerns

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) After rolling out its Nightfall 3 upgrade for Ethereum earlier this year, Ernst & Young (EY) has announced another significant development to enhance the scalability and efficiency of the popular blockchain platform. The global professional services firm has introduced Nightfall ZK-Rollup, a new addition to its suite of tools aimed at improving transaction processing on Ethereum .

This latest update from EY showcases the company's ongoing commitment to advancing the capabilities of Ethereum by leveraging zero-knowledge proof technology. By implementing ZK-Rollup, EY aims to address the scalability challenges that have hindered Ethereum 's mainstream adoption, paving the way for increased transaction throughput and reduced gas fees.

With Nightfall ZK-Rollup, users can benefit from enhanced privacy and security features while enjoying faster transaction speeds and lower costs. The integration of zero-knowledge proofs enables off-chain computation, significantly reducing the burden on the Ethereum network and enhancing overall performance.

EY's continuous efforts to innovate and optimize Ethereum 's scalability demonstrate its dedication to driving blockchain technology forward. By introducing Nightfall ZK-Rollup, the firm is empowering users to take full advantage of Ethereum 's capabilities while addressing key issues related to scalability and transaction efficiency.

Overall, EY's commitment to enhancing Ethereum scalability through Nightfall ZK-Rollup highlights the potential for further advancements in blockchain technology. This latest development is poised to revolutionize transaction processing on Ethereum and accelerate the platform's journey towards mainstream adoption.

