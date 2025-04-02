403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Denounces Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Occupation Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied holy city of Jerusalem by a far-right minister of the Israeli occupation government.
The incursion into the mosque by the minister and Jewish settlers under protection of the Israeli occupation forces and the eviction of Muslim worshippers from the holy mosque on Wednesday are a flagrant violation of the international law and a provocation of millions of Muslims worldwide, the Ministry said in a statement.
The statement also decried the targeting of an UNRWA clinic in Jabalia refugee camp to the north of Gaza Strip.
The move violated the international humanitarian law and the relevant UN resolutions, according to statement.
The Ministry urged the international community to protect the safety of personnel and facilities of the UN aid agencies, warning that allowing such grave crimes of the Israeli occupation forces go unpunished could undermine the efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East. (end)
tab
The incursion into the mosque by the minister and Jewish settlers under protection of the Israeli occupation forces and the eviction of Muslim worshippers from the holy mosque on Wednesday are a flagrant violation of the international law and a provocation of millions of Muslims worldwide, the Ministry said in a statement.
The statement also decried the targeting of an UNRWA clinic in Jabalia refugee camp to the north of Gaza Strip.
The move violated the international humanitarian law and the relevant UN resolutions, according to statement.
The Ministry urged the international community to protect the safety of personnel and facilities of the UN aid agencies, warning that allowing such grave crimes of the Israeli occupation forces go unpunished could undermine the efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East. (end)
tab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment