2025 Denver International Spirits Competition Winners Announcement

"Best of Show" the 1st Place Winner: 1st place: Stranahan's Blue Peak, Solera Finish American Single Malt Whiskey

Wine Country Network announced the 2025 Denver International Spirits Competition Winners list. Stranahan's, Sazerac, and Blue Note are among the top winners.

- Christopher J Davies, CEO and Co-FounderBROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wine Country Network, Inc., publisher of Wine Country InternationalMagazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced the 14th Annual Denver International Spirits Competition winners.The Denver International Spirits Competition (DISC) is recognized as one of the world's premier competitions. In its fourteenth year, the DISC has grown by double digits annually. The competition accepts spirits in more than 125 categories and is judged double-blind by a seasoned team of certified spirits specialists and experienced buyers. The DISC uses a proprietary evaluation form and a 100-point scale to score entries. The judging team exclusively uses the NEAT TM Ultimate Spirits Evaluation Glass.This year's competition took place over three weekends in March. A final "Best of Show" tasting with nine of our senior judges occurred at the Burn's Pub in Broomfield, Colorado.2025 "Best of Show" Winners:1st place: Stranahan's Blue Peak, Solera Finish American Single Malt Whiskey2nd Place: Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye3rd Place: Blue Note Bourbon Crossroads finished in Toasted French Oak2025 "Best of Class "Winners.Tequila: Tequila Corrido Over Proof Blanco.Vodka: Granite Mountain Distillery Valkyrie Vodka.Whiskey: Whiskey Thief Distilling Company Single Barrel Bourbon (2.20.2025).RTD Infused: jixxie Grapefruit RosemaryFor the complete list of winners, visit###Attn Editors:High-resolution professional photos are available upon request.Please view Wine Country Network's photo galleries online here:Contact: Christopher J Davies: ...Spirits Industry Facts:As reported by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), there are now more than 5,153 licensed distilleries. An estimated 1,500 merchant bottle brands (brands without their own distillery) are in the US, and there are more than 10,000 International distilleries.Save The Date!2026 Denver International Spirits CompetitionMarch 7 to 29, 2026The 15th Annual Denver International Spirits Competition will begin accepting entries on September 1, 2025.For additional info, DENVERSPIRITSCOMP or call (303) 665-0855Wine Country Network, Inc. produces the Denver International Spirits Competition.

