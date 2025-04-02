Clearsign Technologies Corporation Provides Full Year 2024 Update

Company Achieves Record Annual Revenue of $3.6 Million

TULSA, Okla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR ) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization , improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today provides an update on operations for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are very happy with what we have accomplished in the past year," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We reported record revenue resulting from both process burner and boiler burner orders. We are also building our reputation in the industry as a technology solutions provider and expanding our network of sales channels through original equipment manufacturers, such as heater manufacturers. Additionally, we are continuing to develop our collaborative working relationship with Zeeco following our announcement late last year that we engaged their sales and marketing organizations. We are also continuously enhancing and innovating our product offerings to both expand our scope and grow our total serviceable market, with an additional focus on diversifying the value our products provide to beyond providing low-NOx emissions. Some of these innovations include the hydrogen burner, the M-Series burners, advanced flares and thermal oxidizers and our improvements to ClearSign Eye sensor. We believe we have a healthy project and proposal pipeline and expect that to grow during 2025. We are very optimistic about our achievements and how they will impact ClearSign in the coming years."

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Recent strategic and operational highlights during, and subsequent to, the end of the fourth quarter 2024 include:

Reported Record Annual Revenue: For the full year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized approximately $3.6 million in revenues compared to $2.4 million for the comparable period in 2023. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven predominantly by the shipment of an order for 20 process burners to a California refinery customer.

Announced Launch of Co-Branded ClearSign Core Process Burner Product Line with Zeeco, Inc. ("Zeeco"): The Company expanded its collaborative working relationship with Zeeco, a world leader in advanced combustion solutions, to launch a co-branded process burner line called the Zeeco CS5 and Zeeco hydrogen CS5 Burners. This new line of burners featuring ClearSign Core technology can fire 100% natural gas and 100% hydrogen while maintaining sub 5 ppm NOx to comply with strict emission regulations. Both companies are collaborating on global sales and marketing of this new burner line.

Announced Purchase Order for Multi Heater Project for Texas Petrochemical Facility: The Company received the follow-on purchase order from engineering and heater manufacturer Birwelco USA Inc. (a BIH Group company), followed by the completion of the initial engineering phase, for the second phase of a project to retrofit four process heaters with a total of 26 ClearSign CoreTM burners to be installed in the Gulf Coast facility of a Fortune 500 global chemical company.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation to Install ClearSign Eye Sensors at Supermajor Gulf Coast Refinery: The Company is installing four ClearSign Eye sensors into a supermajor refinery located on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The ClearSign Eye sensors are expected be installed on each burner of a multi burner process heater in a U.S. Gulf Coast refinery in the second quarter of this year.

Announced Flare Order for Energy Company in California: The order from a prior flare customer is for the initial engineering for a flare retrofit to be installed at another production facility. The final product is expected to be fabricated and shipped in the second quarter of 2025 and to be installed at the customer's site in the San Joaquin Valley of California.

Announced Burner Orders for Power Generation Customers in Oklahoma and Missouri: ClearSign has received two burner orders approximately a month apart from Exotherm Corporation of Houston, Texas ("Exotherm"). The first burner order was for installation in a heater in Oklahoma for use by a power generation company. The second burner order was for a different power generation company, for installation and use in Missouri.

Financial Information

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $14 million as of December 31, 2024.

There were 50,285,509 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign CoreTM and ClearSign EyeTM and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit .

