Clearsign Technologies Corporation Provides Full Year 2024 Update
|
ClearSign Technologies Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
14,035
|
|
$
|
5,684
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
287
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
188
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
350
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
14,848
|
|
|
6,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
275
|
Patents and other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
836
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
15,916
|
|
$
|
7,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,220
|
|
$
|
366
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
71
|
Accrued compensation and related taxes
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
703
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
1,116
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
2,039
|
|
|
2,256
|
Long Term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term lease liabilities
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
172
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
2,152
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 87,500,000 shares authorized, 50,285,509 and 38,687,061 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
4
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
112,796
|
|
|
98,922
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
(17)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(99,016)
|
|
|
(93,717)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
13,764
|
|
|
5,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
15,916
|
|
$
|
7,620
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|
ClearSign Technologies Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
3,596
|
|
$
|
2,403
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
2,478
|
|
|
1,586
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
1,118
|
|
|
817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
1,471
|
|
|
739
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
6,135
|
|
|
6,059
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
7,606
|
|
|
6,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(6,488)
|
|
|
(5,981)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
516
|
|
|
324
|
Government assistance
|
|
|
664
|
|
|
255
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
208
|
Total other income, net
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
787
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(5,299)
|
|
$
|
(5,194)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share - basic and fully diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted
|
|
|
48,935,988
|
|
|
38,500,933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(5,299)
|
|
$
|
(5,194)
|
Foreign-exchange translation adjustments
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(9)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(5,303)
|
|
$
|
(5,203)
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
