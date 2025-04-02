What Are The Top Audience Data Platforms Utilized By Leading Waste Management Companies

audience data platform usage among top 1500 waste management companies

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Data Reveals Audience Data Platform Usage Among Top U.S. Waste Management Companies

A recent analysis of the top 1,500 U.S.-based waste management companies revealed that only about one in three companies (approximately 33%) are currently leveraging a dedicated Audience Data Platform (ADP) or Data Management Platform (DMP). This rate highlights a comparatively lower adoption in the waste management sector relative to industries such as retail.

The study, which identified the active use of over 19 different audience data platforms among the companies evaluated, showcased LinkedIn Insights, ZoomInfo, Bizo, Rapleaf, and Adobe Audience Manager as the leading platforms. Notably, LinkedIn Insights and ZoomInfo emerged significantly ahead, utilized by 227 and 106 companies, respectively.

Key Insights from the Study:

Waste management companies are primarily leveraging platforms like LinkedIn Insights and ZoomInfo to analyze website traffic and audience insights, while true DMP adoption remains relatively low.

When global usage data was examined, the leading global DMP solutions-LiveRamp, Oracle DMP, and Lotame-command a combined 57% global market share. However, LiveRamp, despite its global dominance at 25%, ranks only 6th among waste management companies, indicating significant differences in platform preferences within this sector.

Excluding outliers such as LinkedIn Insights and ZoomInfo, the adoption rate of traditional DMP platforms among waste management companies drops substantially to just 12%, demonstrating that the waste management industry is still in the early stages of fully integrating these technologies.

Overall, waste management companies leverage roughly 35% of the available audience data platform tools, suggesting room for significant growth and adoption opportunities.

These findings underscore a clear opportunity for the waste management industry to further adopt advanced audience data solutions to enhance customer insights, engagement, and strategic decision-making.

About the Study

This analysis involved a detailed evaluation of the usage patterns of the top 1,500 waste management companies across the United States, comparing their adoption rates to global benchmarks drawn from a dataset of over 200,000 companies worldwide.

