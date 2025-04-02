Death Toll From Russian Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih Rises To Four
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Russian forces used a ballistic missile to target a civilian infrastructure facility.
"Rescue operations are ongoing. A massive fire has broken out. At this time, three people have been confirmed dead, and three others are injured," Vilkul wrote.
According to Yevhen Sytnychenko , head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, medical professionals assess the injured as being in moderate condition. Residential buildings have also been damaged.
Later, officials confirmed a fourth fatality.
"Unfortunately, as of now, the death toll has risen to four," Vilkul updated on Telegram .
A support center for affected residents will be set up in front of a store near the World War II military equipment monument. Construction materials are expected to arrive soon.
Earlier reports indicated that Russia had targeted one of the city's industrial facilities with a ballistic missile.
